Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road against Orlando City B

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-8L-3D, 4 pts) fell 4-1 on the road to Orlando City B on Sunday evening at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmeee, Florida.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida and Cesar Abadia formed the back four; Tyler Hall, Alexander Shaw, and Joseph Convers started in midfield; Mateo Saja, Matías Acevedo, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida led the team in attack.

Match Action

The home side took the lead in the first half with goals in the 27th, 30th and 45th minutes. Orlando added a fourth goal in the second half in the 68th minute.

Saja shortened the deficit for Inter Miami II in the 70th with his third goal this MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will continue MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale hosting New York City FC II on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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