Suárez and Berterame Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF forwards Luis Suárez and Germán Berterame have been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for matchday 15 of the 2026 regular season. The duo earns TOTM honors after their stellar displays in attack to help Inter Miami earn a thrilling 6-4 win at home against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.
Suárez features in the TOTM for the first time this regular season after a standout performance, bagging a hat-trick to help Inter Miami extend its winning run to four. The legendary striker first found the back of the net to shorten the deficit to 2-3 with a fantastic volley from inside the box in the 29th minute.
El Pistolero then placed Inter Miami in the lead 4-3 in the 44th minute with a strike from close range.
Suárez sealed his hat-trick in the 81st minute to restore Inter Miami's lead with a 5-4 scoreline, finding the back of the net from the center of the box on an assist from Berterame.
In all, the Uruguayan marksman has now contributed six goals and five assists in 11 appearances this 2026 regular season.
Berterame, meanwhile, also earns his first TOTM selection of the campaign after scoring his first brace in Inter Miami colors and dishing out an assist in the victory against the Union. The Mexican international forward scored Inter Miami's first goal of the evening in the 13th minute of action, making the scoreline 1-2 momentarily with a strike from inside the box to capitalize on an assist from captain Leo Messi.
Berterame then struck with a tidy finish from the center of the box in the 42nd minute, once again assisted by Messi, to tie the match at 3-3, before providing the crucial assist as Suárez gave Inter Miami a 5-4 lead in the 81st minute.
Berterame has now tallied seven goals and four assists in his first 15 appearances since his arrival at the start of the season.
2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti
Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo
Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi
Matchday 6: Leo Messi
Matchday 8: Leo Messi
Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul
Matchday 11: Leo Messi
Matchday 12: Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi
Matchday 13: Yannick Bright and Leo Messi
Matchday 14: Leo Messi
Matchday 15: Germán Berterame and Luis Suárez
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