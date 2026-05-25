Defender Andrew Gutman Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Andrew Gutman was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15 following his game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Toronto FC at Soldier Field. His inclusion marks the third consecutive matchday with a Fire player on the list.

Gutman earned his first mention on the Team of the Matchday this season after his first goal of 2026 broke a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC in the second half. After winger Philip Zinckernagel's 65th minute corner kick was rejected by the Toronto defense, he collected the rebound and swung in a perfect cross into the top of the six-yard box. A leaping Gutman flicked the ball perfectly into the far post to put Chicago in the lead for good, leading the team into the World Cup break on a three-game winning streak.

The Hinsdale, Ill. native's mention on the league's weekly honors is his fifth overall in three years with Chicago. His last appearance on the Team of the Matchday came on Matchday 37 of the 2025 regular season, following his only other game-winning goal with Chicago - a bender from the left wing that hit the far side of the goal for a 1-0 lead against Columbus on Sept. 25. The goal would be enough to win the match, as Gutman and the backline posted a shutout to earn the team's 14th win of the season.

The MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15 is as follows:

F: Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN), Luis Suárez (MIA)

M: Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Timothy Tillman (LAFC)

D: Andrew Gutman (CHI), Fallou Fall (STL), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Matt Turner (NE), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Jack Skahan (SJ), Thomas Müller (VAN), Kenji Mboma Dem (CIN), Milan Iloski (PHI), Diego Rossi (CLB), Preston Judd (SJ), Germán Berterame (MIA)

The Men in Red will join the rest of Major League Soccer in observing a break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, returning to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, July 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the action will be followed by a Two Friends concert to conclude the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. The match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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