LAFC Scores Late to Defeat Seattle 1-0

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Playing its final game before the World Cup break, LAFC earned a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Timothy Tillman, who was playing his 150th match in all competitions for LAFC, scored the game's only goal in the 86th minute, helping LAFC snap a three-game losing streak.

With the win, LAFC moves into fifth place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with a 7-5-3 record for 24 points. Major League Soccer will now begin a seven-week break for this summer's FIFA World Cup, with LAFC not scheduled to return to action until Friday, July 17.

LAFC outshot the Sounders 18-11 on the night, including a 12-4 advantage in the first half, but were unable to find a breakthrough until the 86th minute when Tillman snuck in at the back post and got on the end of a Tyler Boyd cross for his first league goal of the season and third of the year in all competitions.

At the other end of the field, LAFC goalkeeper Thomas Hasal, who was starting his second straight game in place of the injured Hugo Lloris, made five saves for his first shutout of the season and the team's ninth in 15 games this season.

NOTES

With the win, LAFC is now 7-5-3 for 24 points this season and 12-6-5 in all competitions.

In its 23 games this year, LAFC has kept 11 clean sheets, including nine in MLS play. No other MLS team has more than six shutouts in the league this season.

Tonight's win snapped a three-game MLS losing streak and a five-game winless streak in all competitions.

LAFC is now 9-0-1 in 10 regular-season home matches against Seattle, outscoring the Sounders 22-5 in those games.

Timothy Tillman's 86th minute game-winning goal was LAFC's latest game-winning goal in the league this year. The club did have two game-winners in second-half stoppage time in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Tillman, who joined LAFC ahead of the start of the 2023 MLS season, was playing his 150th game for the club in all competitions.

His goal was his first in the league in more than two years, having last scored in a regular-season game on April 27, 2024, against Portland.

Tyler Boyd, who entered the game in the 79th minute, collected his first assist for LAFC seven minutes later, setting up Tillman's goal.

Thomas Hasal made five saves for his second shutout this year, and first in MLS play. He also kept a clean sheet at home against Real España in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Hasal, who has appeared in six league games since joining LAFC in 2024, now has seven shutouts in 40 all-time MLS games. His last, prior to tonight, came on October 1, 2022, when he was a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Mark Delgado played the full 90 minutes in central midfield for LAFC. This was his 357th all-time regular-season appearance, moving him into a tie for 25th place in MLS history.

Ryan Hollingshead started the 249th game of his MLS career, leaving him one start shy of becoming the 99th player in MLS history to start 250 games.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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