LAFC Announces Summer of Soccer Celebration Presented by Psycho Bunny Across Los Angeles

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today unveiled plans for its Summer of Soccer Celebration presented by Psycho Bunny, a series of fan-focused events and community activations taking place across Los Angeles this summer as well as live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026© matches as the global game takes center stage in Southern California.

In addition to the Soccer Celebration, fans across Los Angeles are invited to come together for matchday live viewings celebrating the global game and the city's vibrant soccer culture. The festivities commence on June 19 at Santa Monica Brew Works as the United States Men's National Team takes on Australia with kickoff set for 12 p.m. PT.

Bike Shed Moto Co. in Downtown Los Angeles will also host back-to-back live viewings featuring Mexico vs. Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 24, with kick off at 6 p.m. PT and USA vs. Turkey the following day on Thursday, June 25, kicking off at 7 p.m. PT. Each event will feature an energetic atmosphere for fans to connect, celebrate, and experience the excitement of international soccer alongside the Black & Gold community.

"Los Angeles will be at the center of the soccer universe this summer, and LAFC is proud to celebrate the moment with fans and communities across the city," said Co-President and Owner Larry Freedman. "From watch parties and local neighborhood activations to supporter-driven celebrations, this summer is about bringing people together through the beautiful game and showcasing the passion for soccer that defines Los Angeles."

In addition to LAFC's Summer of Soccer Celebration, LAFC will also be inviting fans to celebrate the World's City and the World's Game through various community activations throughout Los Angeles. The Black & Gold, in collaboration with The Korean Heritage Festival Organization, will host a Koreatown block party on Thursday, June 18, for the Mexico vs. South Korea match and will have a presence at the FIFA Fan Festival© at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from June 11-14. LAFC bar partners will also feature match broadcasts all summer long, creating gathering spaces for supporters and soccer fans across the city. Additionally, LAFC's street team will have a presence at various community watch parties.

Fans are encouraged to follow LAFC's social channels and visit LAFC.com for additional details, event updates and future announcements surrounding the club's summer programming.

LAFC SOCCER CELEBRATION SCHEDULE:

DATE MATCH LOCATION (TIME)

Friday, June 19, 2026 USA vs. Australia Santa Monica Brew Works (12 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Mexico vs. Czech Republic Bike Shed Moto Co. (6 p.m. PT)

Thursday, June 25, 2026 USA vs. Turkey Bike Shed Moto Co. (7 p.m. PT)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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