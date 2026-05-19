Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)







This past week the Toronto Rock won its seventh National Lacrosse League Champions Cup, the Professional Women's Hockey League placed expansion teams in Las Vegas and Hamilton, and New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall became the youngest player in Major League Soccer history to record a hat trick.

Highlights from this week come from the National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Professional Women's Hockey League, ECHL, SPHL, Federal Prospects Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, UPSHOT League, International League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Toronto Rock played with confidence, poise, and determination in capturing the seventh championship in franchise history and first since 2011 by defeating the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 on Sunday evening at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS. It was a sweep of the NLL Finals after the Rock won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Friday night at home to setup the chance to close it out in Game 2 on the east coast. The Rock title also moves them back into a first-place tie with Buffalo Bandits for the most championships in league history.

Here are the highlights.

Premier Lacrosse League

Top Plays of Week 2

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced expansion to Las Vegas, Nevada and Hamilton, Ontario, with the new teams set to take the ice for the 2026-27 season. PWHL Las Vegas will play its home games at T-Mobile Arena while PWHL Hamilton will play out of TD Coliseum. The PWHL's expansion to Hamilton and Las Vegas recognizes two distinct markets and opportunities for the league. Hamilton boasts one of the largest and most concentrated areas in the world for girls' hockey participation, with a community that has rallied for a professional hockey team of their own for generations, while Las Vegas is North America's entertainment mecca and home to a community that has proudly adopted and embraced hockey and women's sports. The two new teams follow Detroit as part of the PWHL's 2026 expansion class, joining the league's eight current markets - Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Details about further expansion, a forthcoming expansion roster building process, and how expansion teams will be integrated into the 2026 PWHL Draft will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Professional Women's Hockey League is expanding yet again, this time to Las Vegas. The franchise - the tenth official team if the league's short history - will begin play during the 2026-27 at T-Mobile Arena.

PWHL Hamilton expansion expected to drive 'massive' economic impact for downtown

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced the appointment of Manon Rhéaume as General Manager of PWHL Detroit. A trailblazer and one of the most influential figures in women's hockey history, Rhéaume joins the team following four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings in Hockey Operations and an impactful 11-year tenure with the Little Caesars AAA (LCAAA) Hockey Club. "Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women's game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural season." "I'm incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit," said Rhéaume. "This city has such a deep hockey tradition, and the passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women's hockey has been incredible to watch, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can't wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of."

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced the appointment of Dominique DiDia to the position of General Manager for PWHL Las Vegas. An accomplished sports executive, DiDia joins from CAA Sports where she launched the agency's Women's Hockey Department and served as Co-Head of the division, working closely with professional and amateur women's hockey athletes on representation, marketing, and career development. "Dominique brings a unique combination of experience as a player, hockey executive, and advocate for the women's game," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "She understands the evolving landscape of women's hockey and has a strong vision for building a team and culture that reflects both the ambition of the PWHL and the energy of the Las Vegas market. We're excited to have her leading this next chapter for our league." "I am honored to help lead the launch of PWHL Las Vegas as we begin a new chapter for women's hockey in one of the most dynamic sports cities in the world," said DiDia. "Las Vegas has embraced hockey with a rare intensity, and you can feel that the game has become part of this city's heartbeat. Growing up as a player in Los Angeles, I witnessed the sport's expansion across the Southwest, making this opportunity at the forefront of women's hockey in Nevada deeply meaningful to me. Representation matters, and I am proud to build an organization that will inspire the next generation of girls to see a future for themselves at the highest level of this sport. I cannot wait to get started, build a championship culture, and establish PWHL Las Vegas as a world class sports franchise."

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced that 235 eligible players have declared for the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, representing the largest talent pool of prospective players since the inaugural season. The draft will take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m. ET at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, with the Vancouver Goldeneyes holding the first overall pick. Five U.S. gold medalists headline a list of 23 draft-eligible players who competed at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, including Tournament MVP and Best Defender Caroline Harvey, who also earned the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award before winning a National Collegiate Championship with the University of Wisconsin. She enters the draft alongside fellow Badgers Laila Edwards and Michigan native Kirsten Simms, along with Penn State's Tessa Janecke and Abbey Murphy from the University of Minnesota.

ECHL

The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Travis Clayton has been hired as the 15th Head Coach in franchise history. "Wichita has always been home. My wife is from here, I spent 11 seasons playing for the Thunder, and it's where we started our family," stated Clayton. "To have my first professional coaching opportunity in the ECHL right here is a true full-circle moment. I'm incredibly grateful to Joel and the Steven Brothers for their trust, and I can't wait to get to work building a championship team for this community." Clayton, 50, was introduced at a press conference earlier this afternoon. He recently completed his second season as the Thunder's Assistant Coach.

Travis Clayton named as new Wichita Thunder head coach

SPHL

The Athens Rock Lobsters announced a historic milestone in the franchise's young but rapidly growing history, confirming that the organization will officially transition to the SPHL beginning with the 2026-27 season. The team will continue to call Akins Ford Arena home, maintaining the downtown venue that has quickly become one of the most vibrant and electric environments for professional hockey in Northeast Georgia. The move from the FPHL to the SPHL marks a significant step forward for the Athens organization and reflects the franchise's continued commitment to elevating the level of professional hockey available to fans across the Southeast. Since its inaugural season, the Rock Lobsters have rapidly built a reputation for sold-out crowds, innovative game presentation, immersive fan experiences, and deep engagement with the Athens community; positioning the franchise as one of the fastest-growing and most experiential sports brands in Georgia. "This is an incredibly exciting moment for the Athens Rock Lobsters and for the city of Athens," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "From the day we announced this franchise, our goal has been to build something that reflects the energy and spirit of this community while delivering high-level professional hockey. Moving into the SPHL represents the next chapter of that vision.

SPHL expanding to Athens, Georgia; Rock Lobsters to join league for 2026-27 season. The team name was inspired by the iconic music scene of Athens, Georgia, and the song ¬ÅRock Lobster" by The B-52s.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Mid-South Pro Hockey has officially unveiled its new professional franchise, the Mid-South Monarchs, set to begin play in the 2026-27 season.

The Monarchs name and identity were created to honor the Mid-South's rich hockey history while building a new future for the game in Southaven. The branding pays tribute to Elvis Presley's legacy as "The King" and draws inspiration from the former River Kings franchise, recognizing the passion and tradition of hockey in the region. The team's purple and gold color scheme reflects themes of royalty, pride, and championship aspirations while creating a bold new look for hockey in the Mid-South. "We are really excited with how this all came out, ÃÂ¬Â said team owner Andreas Johansson. "Playing as the Monarchs allows us to honor the great legacy left behind by the River Kings while allowing us to forge our own path and build our identity. We can't wait to see the guys put on the purple and gold and play in front of this amazing fan base.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce the newest expansion team that will begin play in the 2026-27 season at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA. This expansion comes just a week following the FPHL announcements of new expansion teams in Oceanside & Fresno, CA. The league continues to push the boundaries of growth as it works toward its long-term vision of becoming a 30+ team Single-A minor professional league. The Adventist Health Arena is an indoor arena in Stockton, California. It opened in December 2005 and seats a maximum of 12,000 fans. It is the home venue of the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League. Former tenants include the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, the Stockton Lightning arena football2 team, the Stockton Cougars Professional Arena Soccer League team, the Stockton Wolves independent indoor football team, the California Eagles American Indoor Football professional indoor football team and the Stockton Thunder of the ECHL from 2005 until 2015.

Professional hockey is returning to Stockton this fall. City leaders officially announced plans for the new professional team, which will begin play at Adventist Health Arena.

The Motor City Rockers are proud to announce that the club has found its new home. The Wyandotte City Council voted to approve an agreement that will bring the Rockers to Yack Arena as the team returns to active status this fall. The vote marks the culmination of nearly a year of work between Rockers ownership and the City of Wyandotte, clearing the way for professional hockey to take the ice in one of Downriver's most recognizable hockey communities. Motor City played its first three seasons at Big Boy Arena in Fraser from 2022-25. Following the 2024-25 season, circumstances at the team's previous venue made it clear the organization needed to seek a new long-term home. Rather than pursue a short-term solution, the organization made the difficult decision to go dormant for the 2025-26 season while identifying a venue and community that could support the long-term health and growth of the franchise.

Western Hockey League

For the first time in franchise history, the Everett Silvertips are WHL Champions. The Silvertips clinched the Ed Chynoweth Cup with a 7-2 victory over the Eastern Conference Champion Prince Albert Raiders in Game 5 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series. A three-goal performance from Florida Panthers prospect Shea Busch propelled the Silvertips to victory in Game 5. The Silvertips run to the WHL Championship was a dominant one, beginning with a four-game sweep of the Portland Winterhawks to open the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Here are the highlights

Ontario Hockey League

The Kitchener Rangers and Barrie Colts were knotted at two midway through the third period, a stalemate broken by Christian Humphreys who tipped-home a Carson Campbell point shot to put the Blueshirts in the lead for good en route to their fifth OHL championship in franchise history. OHL Playoff MVP Sam O'Reilly would find the empty net to secure a 4-2 final in front of 4,367 at Sadlon Arena as the Rangers rule the OHL for the first time since 2008, finishing the postseason with a record of 16-2. The J. Ross Robertson Cup title comes 18 years to the day of their last triumph in 2008. "It's just a dream come true, it's been unreal to work with these boys, these kids, we have a great bunch of kids," said Rangers Head Coach Jussi Ahokas. "How they committed to everything, all in all they loved to be with each other. Coming to a place where winning is a whole belief, we cherish winning here, it's unbelievable."

Here are the highlights.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The Chicoutimi Sagueneens ended a 32-year long Cup drought, topping the Wildcats 5-1 Sunday night in Chicoutimi to win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as new QMJHL League champions. The Sags added two empty-netters in the third to seal the win and take the Final series 4-2. Gabe Smith was named the the recipient of the Guy-Lafleur Trophy as the 2026 QMJHL Playoff MVP. Smith put up a Wildcats-record 33 points in the post-season, and tied the record for goals with 19. The clubs finished 1-2 during the regular season and the Wildcats repeated as regular season champions with 103 points. The Sags now represent the QMJHL at the upcoming Memorial Cup in Kelowna, BC starting late next week.

Here are the highlights

North American Hockey League

The Watertown Shamrocks organization is pleased to announce the elevation of two current employees. Anne Hanson has been elevated to team President, filling the role left open with the departure of Ryan Bisgard, while Blake Theisen has added Vice President to his title within the organization. "I am excited to accept the role of President of the Shamrocks organization," Hanson said. "As a Watertown native who has been a part of this team from the beginning, this opportunity carries special meaning for me personally. From the passion and commitment of each of our players to the teamwork and dedication of our staff, and the support of so many incredible game day workers, families and fans, the Shamrocks have become an integral a part of our community. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation we've created together." Hanson has been a part of the Shamrocks organization since the beginning of their inaugural season. She has served as the Executive Vice President over the team's first two seasons assisting Bisgard and working with Shamrocks partners.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Teenage forward Julian Hall made Major League Soccer history by becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in Red Bull New York's 3-2 win over Columbus Crew. Hall - aged 18 years and 50 days - scored twice in the first half and once in the second at Sports Illustrated Stadium to take his tally to nine league goals in 13 appearances this season.

The Columbus Crew and General Manager Issa Tall announced today that Henrik Rydström has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Laurent Courtois has been named the Black & Gold's interim head coach. "We unfortunately have not capitalized on opportunities or produced the results that our Club and supporters deserve. We are confident that we have the talent on our roster to consistently compete for championships, and we believe this change best positions us to accomplish that goal with the number of matches we have left this season," said Tall. "We thank Henrik for his commitment to the Crew, and we expect a successful transition based on Laurent's familiarity with our Club, players and league." After Rydström was hired as the Crew's ninth full-time head coach on Dec. 31, 2025, the team started the 2026 season with a 3-7-4 record (13 points) and currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and 26th in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings. The Crew have 20 MLS regular season matches remaining this year and stand only four points outside of playoff position.

United Soccer League Championship

El Paso Locomotive FC announced that it has signed forward Cristo Fernández, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy. "Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line," said Locomotive Head Coach Junior Gonzalez. "His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club." Fernández joins El Paso after an extensive two-month trial with the team where he became a regular presence in training and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United. The forward began his career at the youth level with Tecos FC before having to step away at 15 due to injury. Fernández later pursued other ventures, including acting, becoming best known for his role as "Dani Rojas" in the hit TV series Ted Lasso.

One of the most interesting stories around the game has to be none other than Cristo Fernández making the leap and going from the screen to the pitch, as he has just signed a contract with the USL Championship's El Paso Locomotive. Claudia Pagan & Nico Cantor are pleased to be joined by Fernández to preview his expectations with the Locomotive, discussing whether or not his time playing Dani Rojas on the the show Ted Lasso has prepared him for this experience. Plus, stick around at the end to Fernández's thoughts on the upcoming 4th season of the show.

The United Soccer League (USL) announced that Paul McDonough has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1. McDonough will lead the league's strategy, operations, and execution as the USL advances its long-term vision for professional soccer in the United States. "I'm honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust of the Board," McDonough said. "The USL is about giving every fan a home, every player a pathway, and ensuring every community has a place in the sport. We're building a connected soccer system across every level where performance drives opportunity and ambition is rewarded. With USL Premier and promotion and relegation ahead, we're putting a structure in place that introduces a true meritocracy to the sport in the United States for the first time. I look forward to working closely with our clubs, ownership groups, and leadership team as we continue reshaping professional soccer in this country." McDonough has served as USL President and Chief Soccer Officer since 2023, leading the league's professional soccer strategy and competition initiatives.

Major Arena Soccer League

On this edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with broadcaster Glenn Davis! His resume includes calling games on ESPN for the World Cup and Champions League, as well as games on NBC for the Olympics!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris announced that starting quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will be placed on Injured Reserve and miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a season-ending injury in the first quarter of last week's game against Louisville. Ta'amu was putting together an MVP-caliber season for the Defenders before the injury, completing 109-of-177 passes for 1,515 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 46 carries for 198 yards across eight games. "We never want to lose a quarterback of that caliber, especially a guy who's been an MVP-level player and championship leader for us," said Harris. "But we still have a really good football team, and we are going to rally behind Spencer (Sanders) and Jason (Bean)."

Canadian Football League

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that quarterback Matthew Shiltz has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Black and Gold. Shiltz spent two seasons with the Tiger-Cats from 2022-23, appearing in 28 games and completing 193 of 280 pass attempts for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 51 times for 312 yards and two touchdowns. "Hamilton felt like a second home to me. Coming here, it's where I really felt I settled down as a player and as a man," said Shiltz. "There was something different about this place and something different about playing in front of the fans that always stuck with me. To the Ticats fans, thank you for welcoming me in. This place will always have a special place in my heart." Over his CFL career, the St. Charles, Illinois native appeared in 106 games with Hamilton, Montreal, Calgary and Ottawa, completing 401 of 626 passes for 22 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, while adding 789 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 124 carries.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale and relocation of the Connecticut Sun from the Mohegan Tribe to new owner Tilman J. Fertitta. Mohegan Sun Arena will remain the home of the Sun for the 2026 WNBA season. During this season, the Sun will host two regular-season games at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut (May 30 and July 2), and return to Boston, Massachusetts for a matchup at TD Garden (August 18). The team will relocate to Houston beginning with the 2027 season.

ESPN announced that the Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever matchup on May 9 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC averaged 2.5 million viewers, making it the second most-watched WNBA regular-season game across ESPN networks ever, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Wings-Fever ranks as the third most-watched WNBA game (Regular Season & Postseason) across ESPN networks ever, trailing only Sky-Fever on Opening Weekend in 2025 on ABC (2.7 million viewers) and Fever-Sun Round 1 Game 2 on ESPN on Sept. 25, 2024 (2.54 million viewers). Saturday's WNBA Opening Weekend doubleheader on ABC averaged 1.9 million viewers, making it the second most-watched WNBA Opening Weekend across ESPN networks ever.

Check out the highlights from A'ja Wilson's 45-point performance in the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Connecticut Sun. Wilson becomes the first player in WNBA history with multiple 45-point games.

UPSHOT League

The Jacksonville Waves women's basketball team and the new Upshot League debuted on Friday night.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Vancouver Bandits announced that former Los Angeles Clippers G League guard and recent NBA G League All-Star Jaelen House has signed with the club for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season (CEBL). Boasting strong ties to Vancouver and the NBA, House is the nephew of former Vancouver Grizzlies star Mike Bibby and the son of former NBA champion Eddie House. "I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Bandits and be part of something special in Vancouver," said House on joining the Bandits and the CEBL. "The culture, toughness, and competitive mindset really stood out to me, and I know this is the right place for me to grow as a player and person. I'm ready to get to work, compete every day, and do whatever it takes to help this team win a championship!

A 6-foot-1 guard from Phoenix, Ariz., House topped the NBA G League in assists percentage (40.5 per cent) with the San Diego Clippers last season. In addition to his team-leading 7.3 assists per game, he also recorded 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 28.6 minutes through 22 regular season games.

BASEBALL

Midwest League

A quick four runs by the offense in the first inning and a fifth consecutive quality start powered the Lansing Lugnuts (16-20) to their 2000th all-time victory, a 12-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits (16-17) in front of a raucous crowd at Jackson Field. The offense is firing on all cylinders, too. In the current series, the Lugnuts have outscored Quad Cities 34-10. The offense recorded 17 hits compared to the River Bandits' nine.

International League

Brewers outfielder Jordyn Adams makes a juggling home run robbery to start a game-ending double play for Triple-A Nashville Sounds

Nationals No. 28 prospect Yohandy Morales homers twice in the same inning for Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

Pirates No. 5 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia launches three homers on a career-high five-hit night for Triple-A Indianapolis Indians

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The Orlando Valkyries and head coach Amy Pauly have mutually agreed to part ways, Valkyries President Erik Nilsen announced today. Pauly concludes her tenure in Orlando after three seasons at the helm, highlighted by guiding the Valkyries to a championship in 2025.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 3 of the 2026 season!







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.