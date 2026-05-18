Sags Top Wildcats, End 32-Year Cup Drought

Published on May 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Chicoutimi Sagueneens ended a 32-year long Cup drought, topping the Wildcats 5-1 Sunday night in Chicoutimi to win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as new QMJHL League champions.

The Sags added two empty-netters in the third to seal the win and take the Final series 4-2.

Caleb Desnoyers scored the Cats goal.

Gabe Smith was named the the recipient of the Guy-Lafleur Trophy as the 2026 QMJHL Playoff MVP. Smith put up a Wildcats-record 33 points in the post-season, and tied the record for goals with 19.

The clubs finished 1-2 during the regular season and the Wildcats repeated as regular season champions with 103 points. The Sags now represent the QMJHL at the upcoming Memorial Cup in Kelowna, BC starting late next week.

The Wildcats won the Gilles-Courteau Trophy last season in Rimouski.

The season-ending loss marks the end of the junior careers of goaltender Rudy Guimond, and forwards Preston Lounsbury & Alex Mercier.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2026

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