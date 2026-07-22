Kevin Simpson Named GM of Wildcats Business Operations

Published on July 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats today announced Kevin Simpson as their new General Manager of Business Operations, effective August 1, 2026.

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia, Simpson is currently the Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League, a role he has held since 2023. Prior to joining the Broncos, Simpson was involved with various teams in the ECHL (formerly East Coast Hockey League) and overseeing the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where the team hosted the Canadian Junior Hockey League Prospects Game.

"It is an incredible honour to join the Moncton Wildcats and help lead a first-class organization with a proud tradition of excellence, both on and off the ice," said Simpson. "I look forward to working alongside team President R.J. Irving, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Taylor MacDougall, and an outstanding staff to build on the Wildcats' championship culture and the tremendous momentum surrounding the organization. Joining the Wildcats at such a significant time, with the organization named as a finalist to host the 2028 Memorial Cup, makes this opportunity even more special. I am excited to build on the Wildcats' success by delivering exceptional experiences for our fans and partners while helping showcase Moncton as the premier destination for the 2028 Memorial Cup."

Simpson brings over 15 years of sports and hockey management experience to the Wildcats, with a focus on marketing, finance, and enhancing game-day fan experiences. He attended the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business.

"Kevin has the experience, and desire to win, to help us as we finalize our bid to host the 2028 Memorial Cup," said R.J. Irving, President of the Moncton Wildcats. "He understands how to bring value and entertainment to our fans and partners. We're excited to have him join our team as we start our 31st season. I know he'll receive an amazing Moncton and East Coast welcome to the team."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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