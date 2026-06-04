RJ Irving Announced as New President of Moncton Wildcats

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats introduced RJ Irving as the team's new president, succeeding his father, Robert K. Irving. The transition reinforces the long-term stability of one of Canada's premier major junior hockey franchises and ensures the team remains locally owned and operated.

"Leading the Moncton Wildcats is both an honour and a responsibility," said RJ Irving. "This is a community-first organization, and I will approach leading it with the same humility, stability, and a long-term commitment to excellence as my father did."

Irving emphasized the organization's commitment to players, staff, fans, and the broader Moncton community.

"Junior hockey plays a unique role in our communities - bringing people together, developing young athletes, and creating lifelong memories for families and fans," said Irving. "The Moncton Wildcats have built an outstanding reputation both on and off the ice, and we are committed to preserving that culture while supporting the continued growth and success of the organization for years to come."

Gardiner MacDougall will remain with the team as head coach and his son Taylor MacDougall will return as General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations.

"The Moncton Wildcats' success has been built on a dedicated team acting together with integrity and passion, committed to excellence and professionalism. Our focus is helping our players achieve success on and off the ice," said Gardiner MacDougall. "One of our big themes is Family Over Everything and with RJ's leadership, that will remain and be as important as ever."

Taylor MacDougall also reflected on the significance of the transition and the legacy of the organization.

"For the past two seasons my father and I worked very closely with the father and son team of Robert and RJ Irving," he said. "I can see no better fit than RJ continuing what his father started with the dedicated hockey operations and business operations team we have in place. Together, we will continue building the Moncton Wildcats as one of the premier brands in the CHL and delivering an outstanding player experience.

"My father was proud to build the Moncton Wildcats into one of the most well-run and respected franchises in the CHL, and I am proud to carry it forward. Our vision remains to win a Memorial Cup. We look forward to continuing the journey together through the team's commitment to the community, player development, and championship aspirations that have defined the Wildcats for more than three decades," said Irving.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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