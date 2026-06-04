Eagles Add Schäfer from the Saguenéens

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Eagles have announced that they have traded for Foward Maxim Schäfer from the league-winning Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Schäfer [2007] is a German-born forward, being selected 18th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Before coming the QMJHL, Maxim played for Eisbären Berlin in the DEL, playing 31 total games. In the summer of 2025, Schäfer was selected 96th overall in the NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. In his rookie season in the QMJHL he played 61 games, recording 52 points.

Going the other way, the Eagles send a 2026 fifth-round pick (CHI), and Defenceman William Dubé (2009).

Dubé played a total of 12 games with the Eagles last season including playoffs and was a 3rd round-pick (40th overall) in the 2025 QMJHL Draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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