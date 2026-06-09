Beckman and Berthiaume Named to Team Canada Camps

Published on June 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Two Eagles goaltenders have been named to Team Canada camps in the upcoming summer.

Lucas Beckman, was acquired on Friday, June 5th from the Chicoutimi Saguenéens has been invited to attend the Summer Showcase for Canada's National Junior Team from July 27th to August 1st in Windsor, ON. The showcase will feature games with Sweden, Finland and USA.

Sam Berthiaume has been invited to attend the Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp this summer for Team Canada. Berthiaume was drafted 25th overall in the 2025 QMJHL Draft and played one game for the Eagles last season.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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