Sea Dogs Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on June 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs will play five preseason games ahead of the 2026-27 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League season, the team announced Tuesday.

Saint John opens its exhibition schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 26 against the Moncton Wildcats at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The Sea Dogs will also host the Rimouski Océanic on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the AYR Motor Centre in Woodstock. The game begins at 4:00 p.m.

Preseason hockey returns to TD Station on Friday, Sept. 4 as the Sea Dogs take on the Halifax Mooseheads at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the three home games, Saint John will travel to face the Moncton Wildcats on Aug. 28 at a location to be announced and the Halifax Mooseheads on Sept. 11 at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., to complete its preseason schedule.

Ticket information for preseason games will be announced at a later date.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.