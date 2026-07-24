Sea Dogs Sign 2026 First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick Matyáš Čančík

Published on July 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft selection Matyáš Čančík to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced Thursday.

"We're excited to welcome Matyáš to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs President and General Manager Trevor Georgie. "He's as tenacious as he is talented. He's a really mature young man, and we know he'll make the most of his opportunity. He's going to be fun for our fans to watch over the coming seasons."

Čančík was selected by the Sea Dogs in the first round, 14th overall, of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

The 17-year-old forward recorded 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 23 games with Bílí Tygři Liberec's U17 team during the 2025-26 season. He also appeared in 12 games with the club's U20 team, collecting eight points (one goal, seven assists).

Internationally, Čančík represented Czechia at the 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, N.S., where he recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in four games.

"Czechia has played a huge role in my development, and I'm really grateful for that," said Čančík. "But I feel it's time to take the next step in my career, and there's no better place to do that than Canada. I'm excited to join the Dogs. I am appreciative of the opportunity to be part of such a great franchise and can't wait to help the team win."

Čančík will join the Sea Dogs for training camp in August ahead of the 2026-27 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League season.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

Sea Dogs Sign 2026 First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick Matyáš Čančík - Saint John Sea Dogs

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