Mike Fines Joins Sea Dogs as Head Equipment Manager
Published on July 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs News Release
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired Mike Fines as Head Equipment Manager, the team announced Friday.
"We're pleased to welcome Mike to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs President and General Manager Trevor Georgie. "He is very passionate about his craft. His attention to detail and commitment to supporting athletes made him a great fit for our organization."
Fines, a 28-year military veteran, brings more than 15 years of hockey equipment management experience to the Sea Dogs. He began his career in 2009 with a Halifax-area Junior A team while still serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.
For the past 13 seasons, Fines has served as Equipment Manager for the men's and women's hockey programs at Saint Mary's University in U Sports. During his time with the Huskies, he worked with numerous players who went on to professional careers while supporting the day-to-day operations of two highly successful programs.
"I am incredibly excited to join the Sea Dogs and work alongside such a dedicated group of professionals," said Fines. "I'm really looking forward to supporting the team on and off the ice."
In recent years, Fines has also been involved with the Canadian Blind Hockey program, serving as an equipment manager at both the national and international levels.
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