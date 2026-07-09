Sea Dogs Hire Daniel Nikandrov as Assistant Coach

Published on July 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired Daniel Nikandrov as an assistant coach, the team announced Thursday.

"We are pleased to welcome Danny to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "He came highly recommended as a player's coach who builds strong relationships and connects well with young athletes. Having served as a captain during his OHL career, he understands what it takes to compete at this level. Danny was excited about the opportunity to return to the East Coast, and we believe he'll be an outstanding fit alongside Jim, Guy, and the rest of our coaching staff."

Nikandrov comes to Saint John after two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. Prior to joining the Greyhounds, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach at the U Sports level, three with the York University Lions and one with the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to join the Sea Dogs," said Nikandrov. "I'm looking forward to integrating into the community, working with a highly talented group of players and pushing for a championship with a renowned coaching staff."

As a player, Nikandrov played four seasons in the OHL, from 2012-13 to 2015-16, primarily with the Sarnia Sting, where he served as both an assistant captain and captain, before finishing his major junior career with the Peterborough Petes. He went on to play three seasons at York University before beginning his coaching career.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

Sea Dogs Hire Daniel Nikandrov as Assistant Coach - Saint John Sea Dogs

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