QMJHL Releases 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has released its 2026-27 regular season schedule, including all 64 Saint John Sea Dogs games.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2026-27 campaign with a two-game road trip against the Newfoundland Regiment on September 18 and 19 before returning home for their Home Opener on Friday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m. against the Moncton Wildcats at TD Station.

Of the Sea Dogs' 32 home games during the 2026-27 regular season, 21 will be played on weekends, with three additional games scheduled on holidays: Thanksgiving Monday, New Year's Eve, and Family Day. New this season, Saturday home games will start at 4:00 p.m.

The complete QMJHL regular season schedule features 576 games and will run from September 18, 2026 through March 20, 2027. As in previous seasons, the majority of games will be played on weekends and during holiday periods to maximize accessibility for fans and families.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.