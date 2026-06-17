Halifax Mooseheads Announce 26-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has officially released its regular season schedule for 2026-27. The Halifax Mooseheads are prepared for a competitive year on the ice. Boasting a roster of fresh talent and strong championship ambitions, the team aims for a deep playoff run.

The complete schedule is available at Halifaxmooseheads.ca. Fans can look forward to several major highlights at the Scotiabank Centre this season:

The Home Opener: Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 PM against the rival Moncton Wildcats.

Quebec Invasion: Four top-tier teams from Quebec visit Halifax this October for high-stakes matchups.

New Year's Eve Matinee: A classic holiday showdown welcoming the Cape Breton Eagles on December 31.

Heritage Day Battle: A holiday Monday matinee on February 15 for another heated clash with Moncton.

The home schedule features 32 total games. This includes 11 Saturday games, eight Sundays, five Fridays, five Thursdays, two Wednesdays, and one Monday game.

Fans should note specific early afternoon puck drop times. The schedule includes six 2:00 PM starts, four 3:00 PM starts, and two 4:00 PM starts. The full promotional schedule with special theme nights will be announced later this summer.

Full season memberships are available now at Halifaxmooseheads.ca to guarantee the best seats in the venue. Half-season memberships and individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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