Mooseheads Sign American Forward Jackson Smail

Published on July 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads have signed 18-year-old American centre Jackson Smail to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, adding another promising forward to the organization ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"We're excited to add a player of Jackson's calibre to our organization," said Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell. "He has shown strong offensive ability and we're looking forward to seeing him compete at training camp."

Smail, a native of Milton, VT, was selected by Halifax in the third round, 44th overall, in the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft. He was one of several American-born players chosen by the Mooseheads in a draft class that reflected the club's continued focus on expanding its talent pipeline.

The 18-year-old is coming off a strong offensive season at Winchendon School in the USHS Prep league, where he finished second on his team in scoring with 62 points. Smail scored 30 goals and added 32 assists in 34 games, showcasing both a finishing touch and playmaking ability from the centre position.

He also made an impact in the Eastern Hockey Federation U18 League, where he ranked third in league scoring with 28 points in 24 games.

Smail will join the Mooseheads for GoodLife Fitness Training Camp, which begins August 19 in Dartmouth, NS.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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