Malik L'Italien Named to Canada's U18 Summer Training Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







CALGARY, Alberta - Hockey Canada has unveiled the 27 players who will take part in Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for Aug. 3-9 at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton.

Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Malik L'Italien has been named to the initial roster, which includes three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 15 forwards. The 27 players were selected by Program of Excellence (POE) general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON), alongside POE head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB) and U18 assistant general manager Yanick Lemay (Drummondville, QC/Drummondville, QMJHL), with input from Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, and Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations.

L'Italien is coming off a stellar first season with the Mooseheads after the team drafted him third overall in 2025. The native of Montreal, QC scored 24 points in 64 games played - making him the highest scoring 16-year-old defenceman in the league. He was named to the QMJHL's All-Rookie Team in April.

"We are excited to unveil the 27 players who will begin the road to the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup at training camp in Edmonton. This is a talented and well-rounded group of young players," Millar said. "Our staff have worked tirelessly to identify a roster that we believe gives us the best chance to be successful on home ice. We look forward to gathering in Edmonton next week to continue our preparations for the tournament, and for the opportunity to get Canada back on top of the podium in front of Canadian fans in August."

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp, set for July 27-Aug. 1 at NAIT Arena and Rogers Place in Edmonton, will include practices and a game against Sweden on July 30. Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will also take on Czechia on Aug. 1 as part of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament schedule before the roster is finalized ahead of the start of the tournament.

Mooseheads Head Coach Brad MacKenzie will serve as an Assistant Coach for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada opens the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. MT. It will face Slovakia on Aug. 4 and Sweden on Aug. 5 to close out the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on Aug. 8.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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