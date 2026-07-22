Mooseheads Add Free Agent Defenceman Brady Smith

Published on July 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads have made their second American Free Agent signing of the offseason. General Manager Cam Russell announced the addition of Brady Smith today, following a USHS Prep career with Taft School in Connecticut.

"We're very pleased to add a defenceman who brings a strong offensive mindset to our roster. His ability to move the puck efficiently and contribute to our transition game makes him an excellent fit for the direction we're taking as a team," Russell said.

Smith will be entering his 19-year-old season with the Mooseheads in 2026-27. The Columbine Valley, CO native is 6-feet-tall and weighs 172 pounds. He played four seasons at Taft where he served as an Alternate Captain. Smith scored 41 points in 99 career games.

He also played at various levels of the Yale Junior Bulldogs program over the last six seasons. The left-handed shooting blueliner scored 16 points in 21 games this past season with Yale U18 AAA. Smith appeared in two games as a call-up with the USHL's Madison Capitols last season and notched three assists during that stint.

The Mooseheads previously announced the free agent addition of 19-year-old American forward Evan Nee in April.

Halifax will open 2026 Goodlife Fitness Training Camp at the team practice facility on Wednesday, August 19th. The Moose begin the QMJHL Preseason two nights later in Dartmouth versus Cape Breton. The full training camp schedule and preseason ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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