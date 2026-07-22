Veitch & Norman Invited to Hockey Canada U-18 Summer Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are proud to announce defenceman Quinn Norman and forward Ben Veitch have both been invited to participate in Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp.

Veitch, a St. John's native, enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign last season with the Regiment as he collected 21 points (11G, 10A) in the regular season before adding seven points (5G, 2A) during Newfoundland's postseason run.

Norman, a product of Conception Bay South, was a fixture on the Newfoundland blueline in 2025-26 as he notched 13 points (1G, 12A) in 58 regular season games.

Veitch and Norman are late 2009 birthdays, making them the youngest two skaters invited to the camp and the only forward and defenceman eligible for the 2028 NHL Entry Draft in the group.

The Newfoundland duo also have previous experience with the national program as they each played pivotal roles on the Team Canada Red squad that took home Gold at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge last fall in Truro.

U-18 camp gets underway next week out west where both Regiment skaters will look to crack the final roster for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup taking place in Edmonton from August 3-8.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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