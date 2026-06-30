Mooseheads Pick Austrian Star Paul Sintschnig

Published on June 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads landed their targeted player in the CHL Import Draft on Tuesday when they selected Austrian centre Paul Sintschnig second overall. The Herd traded up from 20th overall on Monday in a deal with Baie-Comeau to secure the talented 17-year-old.

Sintschnig will be entering his NHL Draft eligible season and played at several levels in 2025-26 including 32 games with Villacher SV of the ICEHL - the premier professional hockey league in Austria. He also suited up for Austria in the World Junior - Division 1A tournament. In total, Sintschnig scored 35 points in 64 games played.

The Klagenfurt, AUT native stands 6-foot-1, weighs 176 pounds and is a left-handed shot. He is known for his explosive skating and two-way play. He became one of the youngest players to debut for the Austrian senior national team at 16-years-old.

Draft Prospects Hockey described him as standing out for his effortless skating, smooth edgework, and quick pivots. Furthermore, he boasts high hockey IQ, makes intelligent plays across all three zones, and isn't afraid to play physically.

GM Cam Russell will make his next selection in the second round with the 81st overall pick. Follow along at CHL.ca/Draft







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

Mooseheads Pick Austrian Star Paul Sintschnig - Halifax Mooseheads

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