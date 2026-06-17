Mooseheads Announce Major Coaching Staff Additions

Published on June 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Mooseheads Hockey Club announced today three major additions to their hockey operations staff. Mark Lee joins as an Assistant Coach, Alex Henry as Defence Development Coach, and Jack Hartigan is the new Goaltending and Video Coach.

These high-level hires bring massive professional experience to Moose Country. They will work alongside Head Coach Brad MacKenzie and Associate Coach Josh Hepditch to build an elite player development program.

Mark Lee Named Assistant Coach

Mark Lee brings over 20 years of hockey experience to the Mooseheads bench. He is highly respected across Atlantic Canada for his player development skills. In June 2026, he was inducted into the Hockey NL Hall of Fame.

Lee spent nearly four seasons as an assistant coach with the Saint John Sea Dogs from 2022 to February 2026. He ran the power play and worked closely with the forwards. Before moving to the QMJHL, Lee was the head coach of the East Coast Blizzard U18 AAA program from 2019 to 2022, leading them to a league championship in 2021. He also coached Team Newfoundland and Labrador at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Prior to coaching, Lee had a 15-year pro playing career as a forward from 2004 to 2019. He played in the AHL, ECHL, and top European leagues. In 2014, Lee overcame a severe broken neck injury, showing great resilience to play five more pro seasons. He succeeds Morgan MacDonald, who left the team after the 2025-26 season.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the exceptional staff that Brad MacKenzie, Peter, and Sam Simon have assembled," said Lee. "Having known Josh Hepditch for a long time and competing against him as both a player and a coach, I know our coaching styles will complement each other perfectly. The Halifax Mooseheads are not just a phenomenal organization; they are an elite brand and a top-tier franchise in the CHL. I am eager to see what we can accomplish this season as we work collectively toward bringing a championship back to Halifax."

"Mark's passion for the game combined with his ability to build relationships and connect with players makes him a great addition to our coaching staff," said Head Coach Brad MacKenzie. "He brings with him a wealth of experience from his playing career as well as recent history coaching in the QMJHL. I'm looking forward to working alongside Mark and having him work closely with our players."

Alex Henry Joins as Defence Development Coach

Former NHL defenceman Alex Henry joins the team to focus heavily on individual skill development and defensive play. Henry, 46, previously spent several seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Dalhousie Tigers men's hockey program in Halifax. He also spent five years as an NHL Development Coach for the Arizona Coyotes.

Henry was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 1998. Over a 15-year pro playing career, the 6-foot-6 native of Elliot Lake, Ontario played 177 regular-season NHL games with the Oilers, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, and Montreal Canadiens. He also played nearly 500 games in the AHL, serving as captain of the Hamilton Bulldogs, and finished his playing career in Europe.

"I'd like to thank Brad MacKenzie and Cam Russell for the opportunity and trust in contributing to their group," said Henry. "The game of hockey has provided so much for myself and my family. I feel fortunate to be in the position to pay it forward. I'm excited to work with the current Mooseheads coaches in developing these fine young athletes both as players and driven young men."

"The entire coaching staff is excited to have Alex join our team," Head Coach Brad MacKenzie stated. "His professional playing career paired with his experience as an NHL Development Coach makes him a great resource for not only our players but all of our staff. Alex will work closely with the coaching staff and specifically the defenseman to help our players become better pros."

Jack Hartigan Appointed Goaltending & Video Coach

Halifax native Jack Hartigan brings over 15 years of elite development and professional coaching experience to the team. His career spans nearly a decade coaching professionally in Europe, including stints in Germany's DEL and DEL2 with the Kassel Huskies, as well as in Norway, Denmark, and the EIHL with the Glasgow Clan. Last season, he served as the goalie coach for Cole Harbour's March & Mill Co Hunters in the NSU18MMHL.

Hartigan is the founder of FinnGoalie, where he developed advanced training technologies used by elite netminders. He replaces Charles Grant, who left the team after two seasons.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be joining the Halifax Mooseheads staff," Hartigan said. "After spending a decade overseas, it will be awesome to join an organisation that I've always strived to be a part of since I ended my playing days and started coaching full-time. I've followed the club from the J.S Giguere, Pascal Leclaire days right to training Nova Scotian-born Mooseheads such as Cole MacLaren & Blade Mann-Dixon. I'm looking forward to being part of Moose Country."

"Jack has built a great reputation in the goaltending community through a diverse coaching career and building his established Goalie Coaching Business," Head Coach Brad MacKenzie noted. "I admire his work ethic and his knowledge of the goalie coach position. Our goaltenders will have great guidance this season and Jack will be a great support to the coaching staff on many levels."

Organization Thanks Departing Staff

The Mooseheads organization would like to formally thank Charles Grant and Morgan MacDonald for their passionate work, hard work, and dedication. The club wishes both coaches the absolute best in their future endeavours.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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