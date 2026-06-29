NHL Draft: Kulebiakin to Tampa & Carrier to Colorado

Published on June 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It was an incredible weekend for a pair of Halifax Mooseheads forwards who had their names called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo, NY. Oleg Kulebiakin was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning early in the day on Saturday as the Bolts took him in the Second Round with the 52nd overall pick. Shawn Carrier, who was passed over in his first year of eligibility, landed with the Colorado Avalanche in the Seventh Round with the 195th overall pick.

Kulebiakin enjoyed a strong first season in a Mooseheads uniform by leading the team in scoring with 73 points. He lit the lamp 29 times and added a team-high 44 assists after Halifax took him in the First Round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft last June.

Carrier had a breakout season in his third year in the QMJHL, setting career highs in goals (37), assists (28) and points (65). His 37 goals ranked eighth in the league and were the most by any member of the Mooseheads.

The historic list of Mooseheads connections to the Avalanche organization grew over the weekend with the Carrier selection. That came just days after Colorado traded with Nashville to acquire former Mooseheads star Zach L'Heureux. Other former members of the Herd to have suited up with the Avs include Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin, Alex Tanguay, Andrew Bodnarchuk, Jean-Sebastien Giguere and Justin Barron. Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell also played the final season of his NHL career in Colorado.

In addition to the two players drafted, there were also a pair of Mooseheads players to earn invites to NHL Development Camps. Danny Walters will participate in camp with the Los Angeles Kings while Quinn Kennedy will attend Utah Mammoth Camp.

The Halifax Mooseheads are preparing for the next crucial phase of the offseason as the team will pick 20th and 81st overall in Tuesday's CHL Import Draft. They also hold the 142nd pick but only have two open import spots available with Kulebiakin returning to the team for a second season. Fans can follow along at chl.ca/draft beginning at Noon Atlantic.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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