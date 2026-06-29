Mooseheads Swing Massive Trade Ahead of CHL Import Draft

Published on June 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell swung a trade with Baie-Comeau on Monday morning to acquire the second overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The bold move will help Halifax land the player they have targeted to be part of an exciting roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

In exchange for the second overall pick in Tuesday's draft, the Herd surrendered the 20th overall pick in the draft as well as 2027 second (originally owned by Moncton) and third round picks in the QMJHL Entry Draft.

The Mooseheads also own the 81st overall selection in Tuesday's second round as they will pick two players to compliment Oleg Kulebiakin and fill out the three import roster spots.

Russell already added high-scoring 19-year-old forward Mateo Nobert in a trade with Blainville-Boisbriand this offseason, and signed 19-year-old American free agent forward Evan Nee as part of a busy summer. Fans can follow along at chl.ca/draft beginning at Noon Atlantic.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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