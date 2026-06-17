Cape Breton Eagles Commit to Forward Jack Broderick for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are pleased to announce the commitment of forward Jack Broderick to the club for the upcoming season.

After closely following Broderick's development, the Eagles organization has made the decision to commit a roster spot to the talented forward, marking a significant addition to the team's future plans.

While the Eagles have welcomed several players to training camp through free agent invitations in recent days, Broderick's announcement represents something different. The organization has identified Broderick as a player who fits both the team's competitive vision and long-term development strategy, leading to a formal commitment ahead of training camp.

In the 2025-26 season Broderick played for both Yale Jr. Bulldogs 18U AAA & Kent School. For the Bulldogs he scored 52 points in 26 games played, and for Kent School he put up 45 points in 25 games. He is committed to Cornell University in the near future.

"Jack is a player we've been very impressed with throughout the evaluation process," said Eagles GM Sylvain Couturier. "His work ethic, character, and potential make him an exciting addition to our organization. We're thrilled to officially welcome him to Cape Breton and look forward to seeing him continue his development in an Eagles uniform."

Broderick's commitment reflects the organization's continued efforts to build a competitive roster while investing in players who embody the culture and standards of the Cape Breton Eagles.

The Eagles look forward to welcoming Jack and his family to the organization as preparations continue for the upcoming season.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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