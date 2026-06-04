Eagles Acquire Cole Chandler & Elias Schneider from Cataractes

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have acquired Forwards Cole Chandler, Elias Schneider and a 2026 third-round pick (SHE) from the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Chandler [2007] is a first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2023 QMJHL Draft by Shawinigan. The Bedford native in his QMJHL career (including playoffs) has played 175 games, putting up 41 goals and 67 assists for a total of 108 points. In the summer of 2025, the Boston Bruins selected Chandler in the fifth round (133rd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Also, a part of the trade the Eagles have acquired German Forward Elias Schneider.

Schneider [2007] is a first-round pick (45th overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft by the Cataractes. The German forward in his QMJHL rookie season (including playoffs) put up 58 points in 63 games played last season.

Going the other way to Shawinigan the Eagles traded a 2026 first-round pick (QUE), a 2026 second-round pick (VDO), and a 2027 third-round pick (VDO).







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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