Eagles Acquire Beckman, Gosselin, Lefebvre from the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have acquired three players from the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Champions Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

The players include goaltender Lucas Beckman, defenceman Alonso Gosselin, and forward Liam Lefebvre.

Beckman [2007] is a second-round selection (35th overall) in the 2023 QMJHL Draft by the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He played 96 total games with the Drakkar before getting traded to Chicoutimi at the 2025-26 December Trade Period. In his QMJHL career he has 76 wins with a .918 save percentage. In the summer of 2025, he was selected 97th overall in the NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Gosselin [2007] was taken in the fifth round (79th overall) in the 2023 QMJHL Draft by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The 6'1 ¬Â³ defenceman known for his toughness and offensive skills has 153 total games played in the QMJHL career with 14 goals and 52 points.

Lefebvre [2007] was a camp-invite in 2024 for Rimouski Oceanic. In his 2024-25 season he played for the Trinity-Pawling School in USHS-Prep, scoring 57 points in 25 games. In his rookie season in the QMJHL he played 34 games with the Oceanic, scoring 29 points. He was then traded to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens during the 2025-26 Trade Period. Where he played a total of 45 games, putting up 42points. In the upcoming NHL Draft Lefebvre is ranked 38th among North American skaters.

In return the Eagles traded a 2026 first-round pick (CAP), 2026 CHL Import Draft first-round pick (CAP), 2026 second-round pick (QUE), 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 third-round pick (RIM) and 2028 first-round pick (CAP).







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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