2026 Draft: Thomas Boisvert Is the First Pick

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release









2026 Repêchage Draft Picks

() 2026 Repêchage Draft Picks()

Halifax, NS - The first 18 prospects of the 2026 class reached a major milestone in their hockey journey on Friday night at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, as the first round of the 2026 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast took place.

The evening began with the selection of forward Thomas Boisvert by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, who held the first overall pick for the first time in franchise history (since 1996). Boisvert, a Quebec-born forward, spent the past season at Mount St. Charles in Rhode Island.

The Victoriaville Tigres then selected defenceman Vincent Boutet of the Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François U18 AAA. His SSF teammate, forward Jacob McKinnon, followed at third overall after the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada traded veteran Matéo Nobert to the Halifax Mooseheads in order to move up to that position.

The Shawinigan Cataractes added forward Pierre-Alexandre Lemieux with the fourth overall pick after a season with Collège Esther-Blondin U18 AAA. Shawinigan selected another forward two picks later, taking Julien Bergeron of the Châteauguay Grenadiers U18 AAA.

Between those selections, Jakob Royer of the Trois-Rivières Estacades U18 AAA heard his name called by the Tigres.

The host team for the draft, the Halifax Mooseheads, finally made their first selection at seventh overall, choosing Émrik Ménard, a Quebec native who played in Woodbridge this past season.

After an all-Quebec Top 9, Nova Scotia native Max Brien was selected on home soil 10th overall by the Rimouski Océanic.

It is fair to say that the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar stole the show in the first round, each making three selections. Rouyn-Noranda selected Thomas Boisvert (1st), goaltender Zachary Lainesse (15th), and forward Malik Tremblay (16th). Baie-Comeau, meanwhile, added forward Tommy Leroux (12th), defenceman Enzo Roy (17th), and goaltender Nathan Boulanger (18th).

Rounds 2 through 12 of the 2026 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast will begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Atlantic Time.

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Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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