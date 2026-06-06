Moose Cap Eventful 1st Round by Selecting Emrik Ménard

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Mooseheads kicked off the QMJHL Entry Draft with plenty of excitement on Friday night when they made the first trade of the night by sending the third overall pick to Blainville-Boisbriand as part of a package that landed star forward Mateo Nobert while Amelio Santini and Nick Cirka also went to the Armada.

General Manager Cam Russell followed that move up by heading to the stage with the Mooseheads front office and Herd alum Justin Barron who announced Forward Emrik Ménard as the seventh overall pick.

Ménard is known as a hard-working player with an offensive flare. He scored 70 points in 30 games two seasons ago in U15 with the Cascades Elites but was limited to just a handful of games in 2025-26 due to an injury. He suited up with the Connecticut Rangers south of the border where he scored eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in six games. He also played a pair of games for the U16 Woodbridge Wolfpack.

The Eliteprospects.com scouting report described him as a player who works at a very high pace and is able to mix in some skill along with his advanced playmaking ability. Even in matchups against higher-end teams, Ménard didn't look out of place - staying well within certain contact, angling pucks in front of the net while battling defenders, and manipulating opponents with his dekes and skate-fakes.

Halifax holds 13 more picks when the draft continues on Saturday morning at 10am at Scotiabank Centre, including three in the second round.

Fans can watch all the action on Eastlink TV, FloHockey or grab free tickets to attend at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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