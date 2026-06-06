Mooseheads Acquire Golden Knights Prospect Mateo Nobert

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell acquired one of the top 2007-born forwards in the QMJHL during Friday's First Round of the QMJHL Entry Draft at Scotiabank Centre.

Russell traded the third overall selection in the draft to Blainville-Boisbriand on Friday, along with forward Amelio Santini and goalie Nick Cirka in exchange for Vegas Golden Knights third rounder Mateo Nobert.

Nobert will be entering his 19-year-old season and it coming off a career-high 30 goals with the Armada in 2025-26 after scoring 28 the previous season. He was the 85th overall pick in last June's NHL Entry Draft by the Golden Knights. The Beaconsfield, QC native scored 78 points last season to help the Armada reach the semi-finals in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs. He has tallied 171 points in 181 career games over three seasons after the Armada took him third overall in 2023.

The playmaking forward shoot left and can play the centre position as well as on the wing. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs 178 pounds. His addition signifies that Halifax is hoping to become a true contender for the 2026-27 season as he joins a potent top-six forward group that already includes Shawn Carrier, Oleg Kulebiakin, Quinn Kennedy and others.

Halifax also owns the seventh overall pick in Friday's opening round of the draft.

The QMJHL Entry Draft is being held in Halifax for the first time ever this weekend with Rounds 2-12 continuing on Saturday at 10am. Free tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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