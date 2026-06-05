Regiment Formally Submit Intent to Bid for 2028 Memorial Cup

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are pleased to share the team has officially submitted their intent to bid to host the 2028 Memorial Cup in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The submission positions St. John's as a candidate to host the Canadian Hockey League's premier championship event, bringing together the top teams in major junior hockey from across the country for the first time ever in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"In the history of the Memorial Cup, this province has never had the honour of hosting this championship," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club." The time has never been more right, the momentum has never been stronger, and we are confident that St. John's is ready to deliver a Memorial Cup that will be remembered for generations."

The bid builds on Newfoundland and Labrador's established track record of successfully delivering major national events. Mary Brown's Centre and the broader St. John's region have hosted events ranging from the Montana's Brier to NHL pre-season games and the East Coast Music Awards, demonstrating the city's proven capacity and hospitality on the national stage.

The Newfoundland Regiment's inaugural 2025-26 QMJHL season laid the foundation for this bid in remarkable fashion. The club posted a 38-22-3-1 regular season record, advanced to the second round of the playoffs, and drew an average of more than 5,300 fans per game at Mary Brown's Centre, setting a QMJHL attendance record for a first-year franchise.

"What this community did in year one was extraordinary," Stanford added. "The people of Newfoundland and Labrador embraced this team and this game with full force. Hosting the Memorial Cup in 2028 would be a celebration of everything this province represents: community, resilience and pride."

The bid carries an added level of sentiment given the Regiment's deep connection to the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, Canada's oldest regiment, and the province's broader legacy of remembrance. Memorial University of Newfoundland was founded and named in honour of Newfoundlanders lost in both World Wars. In no other Canadian city does the name "Memorial Cup" carry such weight.

The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club will now await the CHL's shortlisting process before proceeding to the Formal Written Bid stage.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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