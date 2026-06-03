Destination St. John's Returns as Presenting Partner at the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft

Published on June 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







HALIFAX, NS -The Newfoundland Regiment are thrilled to announce that Destination St. John's has renewed as the presenting partner for its draft coverage for the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft taking place at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

As the returning presenting partner, Destination St. John's will once again play a pivotal role in showcasing the excitement of the Regiment's draft selections to prospects and their families along with fans across the QMJHL. The partnership proved highly impactful in its inaugural year, with draft coverage generating over 2 million impressions across the Newfoundland Regiment's social media channels.

This renewed partnership highlights the vibrant community spirit of the St. John's region and its growing reputation as a premier destination for sports, culture, and tourism. Destination St. John's will support comprehensive draft coverage, including live updates, player profiles, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, bringing fans closer to the action as the Regiment continues to build on the foundation of its record-breaking inaugural season.

"We are proud to welcome Destination St. John's back as our draft presenting partner for a second year," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment. "Their continued commitment to promoting the St. John's region as a world-class destination aligns perfectly with our vision to make Newfoundland and Labrador an attractive pathway to the NHL for rising prospects and their families."

Destination St. John's, the region's destination marketing organization, is dedicated to showcasing the unique charm, rich history, and vibrant culture of the St. John's region. This renewed partnership underscores their mission to elevate the region's profile through high-profile sporting events and community engagement.

"Destination St. John's is proud to partner once again with the Newfoundland Regiment for the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft," said Paul Buggé, CEO of Destination St. John's. "The presence of the Newfoundland Regiment brings together athletes, families, fans and the sports community from across the region and beyond, while showcasing the energy, hospitality and passion that make the St. John's region such a special place to visit and call home. We're pleased to support an organization that continues to have such a positive impact on our community."

Fans can follow the Newfoundland Regiment's draft journey through exclusive content on the team's official website and social media channels, with enhanced coverage powered by Destination St. John's. For more information about the draft and the Regiment's upcoming season, visit www.nlregiment.com or follow the team on social media.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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