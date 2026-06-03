Regiment Complete Pair of Transactions

Published on June 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment completed a pair of moves pertaining to previous trades during the first transaction period of the off-season on Tuesday.

To complete the trade that sent Justin Larose to Newfoundland last summer, the Regiment sent their 2027 2nd round pick to the Drummondville Voltigeurs in exchange for their own 3rd round pick from the same draft.

Tuesday also saw Newfoundland send forward Dominic Pilote to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Entering his overage year in the QMJHL, Pilote heads to the Drakkar as the last piece in the trade that brought Alexis Michaud to the Regiment. The organization thanks Dominic for his contributions to the hockey club during the team's inaugural season.

Newfoundland are set to select ten players this weekend in Halifax at the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft including the 13th overall pick during Round One on Friday evening. Stay tuned to the Regiment website and our official social media channels for updates from the draft room floor and relevant team transactions.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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