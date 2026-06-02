Sea Dogs Acquire Buffalo Sabres Prospect Samuel Meloche

Published on June 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired veteran goaltender and Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche and a 2026 second-round pick from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, the team announced Tuesday. In return, the Huskies receive a 2026 first-round pick (Blainville-Boisbriand), 2026 second-round pick (Drummondville), 2027 second-round pick (Charlottetown), 2027 third-round pick (Rouyn-Noranda), 2028 sixth-round pick (Blainville-Boisbriand) and prospect Cole Renaud.

"Sam brings a tremendous amount of experience to our group," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in 30 playoff games and has consistently raised his level of play when the stakes are highest. He's proven he can perform under pressure and is driven to compete for a championship. He'll enter next season as one of the most experienced goaltenders in the league."

Originally from Les Cèdres, Quebec, Meloche was a fourth-round pick of the Sabres in the 2025 NHL Draft. The six-foot-three, 199-pound netminder played 50 games for the Huskies this season going 33-13-3 with a .897 save-percentage and a 2.75 goals-against-average.

"I am really excited for this new adventure," said Meloche. "I want to win and look forward to doing my part to help the team."

In the 2026 postseason, Meloche tied for the league-lead with three shutouts along with a .905 save-percentage and a 2.52 goals-against-average, the third-best in the QMJHL, while leading Rouyn-Noranda to the semifinals of the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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