Playoff Tickets ON SALE NOW

Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Tickets for our first two home games of the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs are ON SALE NOW.

Get your tickets online at sjseadogs.link/tickets or at the TD Station box office, open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Home Game 1: Tuesday, March 31 @ 7:00 p.m.

Home Game 2: Wednesday, April 1 @ 7:00 p.m.

Secure your seats now for action-packed Sea Dogs playoff hockey at TD Station.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.