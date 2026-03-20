Playoff Tickets ON SALE NOW
Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs News Release
Tickets for our first two home games of the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs are ON SALE NOW.
Get your tickets online at sjseadogs.link/tickets or at the TD Station box office, open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Home Game 1: Tuesday, March 31 @ 7:00 p.m.
Home Game 2: Wednesday, April 1 @ 7:00 p.m.
Secure your seats now for action-packed Sea Dogs playoff hockey at TD Station.
Check out the Saint John Sea Dogs Statistics
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