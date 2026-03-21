Eagles to Honour 20-Year-Olds, Conclude Regular Season Today at Centre 200
Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
The 2025-26 regular season comes to an end today as the Cape Breton Eagles will look to win the season series against the Saint John Sea Dogs.
In the final game before opening the playoffs in Newfoundland, the Eagles will face off with with the Sea Dogs for the eighth and final time. The Eagles took the first of the weekend set, posting a 4-2 win on Friday night. Lucas Romeo paced with the Eagles attack with two goals while Aiden McCullough chipped in three assists from the backend. It was a huge night for Eagles goaltender Félix Hamel stopped 35 of 37 shots in the win.
Today will be a special occasion for Romeo, Hamel, and team captain Lewis Gendron, as tonight the Eagles will honour their three 20-year-old players before the game. One of the players on the opposing bench, Angelo Fullerton, will be finishing his regular season QMJHL career in the place where it started, as the Sea Dogs forward spent the first three years of his QMJHL career in Cape Breton with the Eagles.
Saturday afternoon is the MacDonald Auto Takeover at Centre 200. There will be live music performed by Alter Ego, and a food drive will be held in support of Soul Harbours Rescue Mission. Fans who bring a nonperishable food item will be entered into a draw for a price pack that includes a Cape Breton Eagles jersey signed by the Eagles roster, and a 2026-27 season flex pass. Also, as part of the final weekend giveaway, Eagles fans will receive a free rally towel. The ticket to win it promotion is also in effect, which means if 3000 fans are in attendance tonight, one fan will win $3000.
Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!
BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/ITEv0.
50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles
Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS
Puck drop: 3 PM AST
Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/
Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com
Twitter: @cbehockey
Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32478/
SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON
8th Eastern Conference, 22-36-5-0 (Away: 11-17-3-0) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 28-22-4-9 (Home: 14-9-2-6)
0-5-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0
213GF/263GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 166GF/186GA
3-4-0-0 SEASON SERIES 4-3-0-0
Olivier Groulx (65 points in 63 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (56 points in 61 games)
8th, 22.5% Away: 4th, 26.73% POWER PLAY 17th, 16.91% Home: 13th, 18.35%
9th, 78.67% Away: T11th, 75.7% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 81.11% Home: 7th, 81%
Oliviers Murnieks INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Romain Litalien
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
- Eagles to Honour 20-Year-Olds, Conclude Regular Season Today at Centre 200 - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Top Sea Dogs to Open Final Weekend of Regular Season - Cape Breton Eagles
- Cats Win Another, One More Battle for 1st Overall - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles Top Sea Dogs to Open Final Weekend - Cape Breton Eagles
- Regiment Lock up 3rd Seed in Win over Halifax - Halifax Mooseheads
- Playoff Tickets ON SALE NOW - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Fan Appreciation Night Caps Regular Season at Home - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Begin Final Weekend with Matchup against Saint John - Cape Breton Eagles
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Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories
- Eagles to Honour 20-Year-Olds, Conclude Regular Season Today at Centre 200
- Eagles Top Sea Dogs to Open Final Weekend of Regular Season
- Eagles Top Sea Dogs to Open Final Weekend
- Eagles Begin Final Weekend with Matchup against Saint John
- Islanders Top Eagles in Overtime