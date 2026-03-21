Eagles to Honour 20-Year-Olds, Conclude Regular Season Today at Centre 200

Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The 2025-26 regular season comes to an end today as the Cape Breton Eagles will look to win the season series against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

In the final game before opening the playoffs in Newfoundland, the Eagles will face off with with the Sea Dogs for the eighth and final time. The Eagles took the first of the weekend set, posting a 4-2 win on Friday night. Lucas Romeo paced with the Eagles attack with two goals while Aiden McCullough chipped in three assists from the backend. It was a huge night for Eagles goaltender Félix Hamel stopped 35 of 37 shots in the win.

Today will be a special occasion for Romeo, Hamel, and team captain Lewis Gendron, as tonight the Eagles will honour their three 20-year-old players before the game. One of the players on the opposing bench, Angelo Fullerton, will be finishing his regular season QMJHL career in the place where it started, as the Sea Dogs forward spent the first three years of his QMJHL career in Cape Breton with the Eagles.

Saturday afternoon is the MacDonald Auto Takeover at Centre 200. There will be live music performed by Alter Ego, and a food drive will be held in support of Soul Harbours Rescue Mission. Fans who bring a nonperishable food item will be entered into a draw for a price pack that includes a Cape Breton Eagles jersey signed by the Eagles roster, and a 2026-27 season flex pass. Also, as part of the final weekend giveaway, Eagles fans will receive a free rally towel. The ticket to win it promotion is also in effect, which means if 3000 fans are in attendance tonight, one fan will win $3000.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/ITEv0.

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32478/

SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON

8th Eastern Conference, 22-36-5-0 (Away: 11-17-3-0) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 28-22-4-9 (Home: 14-9-2-6)

0-5-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

213GF/263GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 166GF/186GA

3-4-0-0 SEASON SERIES 4-3-0-0

Olivier Groulx (65 points in 63 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (56 points in 61 games)

8th, 22.5% Away: 4th, 26.73% POWER PLAY 17th, 16.91% Home: 13th, 18.35%

9th, 78.67% Away: T11th, 75.7% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 81.11% Home: 7th, 81%

Oliviers Murnieks INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Romain Litalien







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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