Cats Win Another, One More Battle for 1st Overall

Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats are on the verge of repeating as first-overall Champions in the QMJHL but it requires one more victory in Saturday's regular season finale before a sold-out crowd at the Avenir Centre.

The Cats made it eight straight wins Friday night in Charlottetown, shading the Islanders 2-1 before an Eastlink Centre sellout of 3700 on Fan Appreciation Night.

The Wildcats remain one point ahead of Chicoutimi - the Sagueneens defeated the Remparts 1-0 in Quebec City in overtime.

In Friday's win, Evan Depatie scored the third period game-winner, his 13th this season, while Gabe Smith potted his 33rd, and fifth goal in the past 3 games.

Both goaltenders were sensational last night with Moncton's Rudy Guimond winning his 39th game with 21 saves, Don Hickey turned aside 33 shots for Charlottetown.

THREE STARS (Islander 20 year-olds):

CHA Nathan Leek

CHA Tyler Peddle

CHA Dylan MacKinnon

The Wildcats-Islanders rematch moves to 4pm Saturday at Avenir Centre. The club will honor the graduating 20-year-olds as Alex Mercier, Rudy Guimond and Preston Lounsbury play their final regular season games in a Wildcats uniform - it's also Fan Appreciation Day.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action at 3:45 p.m. on FLOHOCKEY TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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