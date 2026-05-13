Sags Take 2-1 Series Lead with Dramatic OT Goal

Published on May 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







A goal by Thomas Desruisseaux at 16:58 of overtime gave Chicoutimi a 5-4 win over the Wildcats and a 2-1 Final series lead.

The Wildcats controlled much of the overtime and had two powerplays; only the spectacular goaltending of Lucas Beckman kept the Sags in the game. The Cats outshot Chicoutimi 11-4 in the extra frame.

Moncton battled back trailing after 4-2 in the third period on a pair of goals from Teddy Mutryn to force OT. Simon Binkley and Max Vilen had other Wildcats goals and Tommy Bleyl added three assists.

The Cats outshot the Sags 41-40 before 4,600 at the Centre Georges-Vézina.

THREE STARS:

1 Jordan Tourigny CHI (2G)

2 #14 TEDDY MUTRYN (2G)

3 Thomas Desruisseaux CHI (1G, 1A)

The Sags take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 Wednesday night at 8pm AT. Game five hits the Avenir Centre Friday night at 7pm.

Watch all the action on Flohockey TV and on Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

Sags Take 2-1 Series Lead with Dramatic OT Goal - Moncton Wildcats

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