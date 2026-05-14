Friday Night Is a Game 5 Fight

Published on May 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







A split in Moncton. A split in Chicoutimi. They can't split Game 5 on Friday night at the Den - someone will pull ahead in this now Best-of-3 for the Cup!

The Wildcats have home-ice advantage and we will put it to use with a WHITEOUT every home game!

The Wildcats lost Games 2 & 3 but figured it out for Game 4. Gabe Smith potted a pair and assisted on the winner. Smith has equaled Caleb Desnoyers' Playoff production from last season's championship run with 30 points - and has at least 2 more games to go. Wildcats' Assistant Coach Kelsey Tessier also amassed 30 points while leading Moncton to the 2010 Cup. The Cats record for playoff points in a season is 32 by Philippe Dupuis in the 2006 Championship year.

First-year Cats Teddy Mutryn (9G, 18A, 27 Pts) & Tommy Bleyl (6G, 19A, 25 Pts) have been key throughout the Cats march to the Championship.

Through 4 games of the Final, Smith (4G, 2A), Teddy Mutyrn (2G, 3A) & Caleb Desnoyers (1G, 4A) have led the way. Evan Depatie & Niko Tournas have chipped in with a pair of big goals each.

Chicoutimi have relied quite a bit on their blue line for offense this series. Defenders Alex Huang (5A), Jordan Tourigny (3G), and Peteris Bulans (1G, 2A) have been contributing at both ends of the ice.

The Sags Playoff run, much like their regular season, is led by Q MVP Maxim Massé. The 2024 Anaheim 3rd-Rounder put up 102 points (51G, 51A) to lead the league and has 23 (6G, 17A) more in the Playoffs.

The crease matchup has been what you'd expect with 2 top goalies trading spectacular saves while posting 3.06 (Guimond) & 3.07 (Beckman) GAAs. If not for a couple of weird goals each way, those numbers would be even smaller.

There's not much to pick from in this series between the 1 and 2 seeds. "It's a fine line - 2 really good teams," according to Wildcats Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall.

Game 5 is Friday night! Wave your rally towel, wear white, make noise and help us REPEAT THE ROAR!

Full series schedule:

Friday, May 8, 7pm - MON 5 CHI 2

Saturday, May 9, 7pm - CHI 3 MON 2

Tuesday, May 12, 8pm AT - CHI 5 MON 4 OT

Wednesday, May 13, 8pm AT - MON 4 CHI 3

Friday, May 15, 7pm @ Moncton *

Sunday, May 17, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi *

Tuesday, May 19, 7pm @ Moncton *

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $30,000 jackpot guarantee.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has a $30,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The jersey raffle is TBD.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all baseball caps - Save 20%!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be CLOSED. The lower seats in SEC 110 & 111 will be in place.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

Friday Night Is a Game 5 Fight - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.