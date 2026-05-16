Big Comeback Puts Sags out Front 3-2 in Series

Published on May 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Sagueneens mounted an amazing third period comeback, scoring six goals Friday night at the Avenir Centre to nip the Wildcats 7-6 and take a 3-2 series lead back to Chicoutimi - Game 6 goes Sunday night at 8pm.

The Cats built up a 4-1 lead entering the third period but the Sags scored six goals, including an empty-netter, and 2 powerplay markers, to shock the sold-out crowd of 8,500 at the Avenir Centre.

The Cats bounced back twice, pulling to within one goal late in the third on goals by Gavin Cornforth and Kuzma Voronin but time ran out.

Gabe Smith and Teddy Mutryn each had a goal and two assists for Moncton with other goals to Niko Tournas on the powerplay and Rian Chudzinski. Tommy Bleyl added three assists.

The Sags outshot the Cats 35-25, including 13-5 in the third.

THREE STARS:

1 Peteris Bulans CHI (3G, 1A)

2 Liam Lefebvre CHI (1G, 1A)

3 #22 RIAN CHUDZINSKI (1G, 1A)

The Cats look to force a 7th and deciding game Sunday night in Chicoutimi with Game 6 at 8pm Atlantic time. Game seven, if needed, unfolds Tuesday night at 7pm at the Avenir Centre.

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Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

Big Comeback Puts Sags out Front 3-2 in Series - Moncton Wildcats

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