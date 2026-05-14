Wildcats Rally to Tie QMJHL Final 2-2

Published on May 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats, led by Gabe Smith, rallied for three consecutive goals to beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-3 in Chicoutimi to tie the QMJHL Final series at 2-2.

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, Smith scored t0 cut the Sags lead to 3-2 entering the third period. Smith scored again at 1:46 of the third - on a beautiful setup from Eerik Wallenius - setting the stage for Rian Chudzinski's game-winner at 14:15 of the third.

Evan Depatie scored the first Cats goal.

Rudy Guimond posted the win with 22 saves, the Cats Lucas Beckman busy again with 36 shots - 14-5 in the first period.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2G, 1A)

2 Peteris Bulans CHI (1G,1A)

3 #22 RIAN CHUDZINSKI (1G)

The series moves to the Avenir Centre on Friday night at 7pm. Game 6 swings back to Chicoutimi Sunday night at 8pm.

Join Marty Kingston & Aiden Glendenning for Friday night Game 5 action on FloHockey TV & Wildcats Radio 105.1 FM Montcon.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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