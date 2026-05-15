Wildcats Defensive Consultant Paul Boutilier Passes

Published on May 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







We are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Wildcats Defensive Consultant Paul Boutilier.

Boutilier was a 1st Round Draft Pick of the New York Islanders in 1981 and played 329 games in the NHL with the Islanders, Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets. He also played 2 seasons (1987-1989) with the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate, the Moncton Hawks. Boutilier won a Stanley Cup with the New York Islanders in 1983.

While a junior player, Boutilier was part of Canada's first U20 World Junior Championship team in 1982. That year, he also won a President Cup, was named the top defensive player in the QMJHL and was on the league's 1st All-Star team while playing for the Castors de Sherbrooke.

Boutilier worked with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022 when they won the Memorial Cup and was an Assistant Coach when they won the QMJHL in 2017. He was also a Defence Development Specialist with the Nashville Predators and held various coaching positions with AHL, Canadian university and Team Canada U17 teams.

In June 2024, Paul was hired as Defensive Consultant for the Wildcats. His contributions helped Moncton to a 2025 QMJHL Championship, an appearance at the 2025 Memorial Cup and back-to-back QMJHL regular season titles.

Our thoughts are with Paul's family & friends at this time.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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