Wildcats Unveil 2025-2026 Season Award Winners
Published on May 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
Fans, players and staff gathered on Wednesday evening at the Avenir Centre to hand out the year-end hardware.
Here are the 2025-2026 winners:
Rookie of the Year Award
Winner: Tommy Bleyl
Presented by Cansel Print
Outstanding Defensive Player Award
Co-Winners: Gabe Smith & Adam Fortier-Gendron
Presented by Bell Aliant
Most Improved Player Award
Winner: Rian Chudzinski
Presented by Midland Transport
Top Points Award
Winner: Tommy Bleyl
Presented by Rogers Communication
Scholastic Player of the Year Award
Winner: Rudy Gumond
Presented by Crandall University
Top Goal Scorer Award
Winner: Niko Tournas
Presented by Eastlink
Rebecca Schofield Community Spirit Award
Winner: Preston Lounsbury
Presented by Atlantic Lottery
Commitment to Excellence Award
Co-Winners: Chris MacDonald & Jason Casey
Presented by Universal Truck and Trailer
Volunteer of the Year Award
Co-Winners: Mike Doiron, Tim Kendall & Mike Gaudet
Presented by Moncton Wildcats
Unsung Hero Award
Winner: Max Vilen
Presented by Medavie Blue Cross
Hardest Worker Award
Winner: Teddy Mutryn
Presented by Subaru Moncton
Fans Choice Award
Co-Winners: Caleb Desnoyers & Tommy Bleyl
Presented by REMAX Avante
Most Valuable Player Award
Winner: Rudy Guimond
Presented by Anshul Khattar, Royale
Efficient Award
Winner: Gabe Smith
Presented by Lumar Electric
Top Defenceman Award
Winner: Tommy Bleyl
Presented by Moosehead Light
Playoff Most Valuable Player Award
Winner: Gabe Smith
Presented by Cavendish Farms
Corey Crawford Wildcat of the Year Award
Winner: Alex Mercier
Presented by Harrisville Pharmacy
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026
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