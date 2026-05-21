Wildcats Unveil 2025-2026 Season Award Winners

Published on May 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Fans, players and staff gathered on Wednesday evening at the Avenir Centre to hand out the year-end hardware.

Here are the 2025-2026 winners:

Rookie of the Year Award

Winner: Tommy Bleyl

Presented by Cansel Print

Outstanding Defensive Player Award

Co-Winners: Gabe Smith & Adam Fortier-Gendron

Presented by Bell Aliant

Most Improved Player Award

Winner: Rian Chudzinski

Presented by Midland Transport

Top Points Award

Winner: Tommy Bleyl

Presented by Rogers Communication

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Winner: Rudy Gumond

Presented by Crandall University

Top Goal Scorer Award

Winner: Niko Tournas

Presented by Eastlink

Rebecca Schofield Community Spirit Award

Winner: Preston Lounsbury

Presented by Atlantic Lottery

Commitment to Excellence Award

Co-Winners: Chris MacDonald & Jason Casey

Presented by Universal Truck and Trailer

Volunteer of the Year Award

Co-Winners: Mike Doiron, Tim Kendall & Mike Gaudet

Presented by Moncton Wildcats

Unsung Hero Award

Winner: Max Vilen

Presented by Medavie Blue Cross

Hardest Worker Award

Winner: Teddy Mutryn

Presented by Subaru Moncton

Fans Choice Award

Co-Winners: Caleb Desnoyers & Tommy Bleyl

Presented by REMAX Avante

Most Valuable Player Award

Winner: Rudy Guimond

Presented by Anshul Khattar, Royale

Efficient Award

Winner: Gabe Smith

Presented by Lumar Electric

Top Defenceman Award

Winner: Tommy Bleyl

Presented by Moosehead Light

Playoff Most Valuable Player Award

Winner: Gabe Smith

Presented by Cavendish Farms

Corey Crawford Wildcat of the Year Award

Winner: Alex Mercier

Presented by Harrisville Pharmacy







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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