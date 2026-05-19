Moncton Wildcats Announce Passing of President Robert K. Irving

Published on May 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert Kenneth Irving mark his passing today in Moncton, New Brunswick, following a courageous battle with cancer. Robert K. Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited, was born on December 3, 1954, in Saint John, New Brunswick. He was the second-oldest son of James Kenneth Irving and Jean Elizabeth Saunders Irving, a grandson of K.C. Irving, and a devoted brother to James (Jim), Mary-Jean and Judith. Together with his wife of nearly 40 years, Jill (née Gougeon), he raised four children: Megan (Jordan), Meredith (Lance), Olivia (Christopher), and Robert James (R.J.) (Samantha). His children were a great source of pride and joy, and he celebrated their accomplishments with love and admiration. That joy only grew when he became a grandfather to Warren, Sutton, Collins, and Fraser - a role he cherished deeply.

Family was always at the core, both in his personal life and throughout his devoted career at J.D. Irving, Limited. After graduating with a business degree from Acadia University, Robert established J.D. Irving, Limited's Moncton operations in 1977 and called Moncton home ever since. From a young age, he and his siblings were instilled with the values of integrity, determination, and a life of purpose by their parents - values that guided him every day. He was proud to represent the fifth generation in the family business. He considered himself fortunate to share both the daily challenges and long-term vision of the business with his brother Jim. After nearly 50 years of dedicated service, Robert often said he was just getting started.

An innovative and tireless entrepreneur, Robert established and grew successful businesses in various sectors including paper products, food processing, agriculture and transportation. He believed in doing things right the first time and no detail was too small to ignore. He embodied a sentiment his father often quoted: "The best fertilizer is the farmer's footsteps in the soil." He thrived on being where the action was - in the fields with farmers, on the manufacturing floor, or in transport terminals. He especially enjoyed meeting with customers at their offices or hosting them at J.D. Irving locations.

Despite his many accomplishments, Robert remained humble, never seeking recognition for himself and always crediting the team for a job well done. He cared deeply for the employees who were at the heart of the company, always valuing their passion, enthusiasm, and the role each one played in its success. In recent years, he embraced a new and meaningful chapter, working alongside his children, Meredith, Olivia and R.J. in the business - a source of immense pride and fulfillment for him.

Another of his passions was hockey. In 1996, he founded the Moncton Wildcats Hockey Club, bringing together his love for sport and competition with his commitment to youth development and community. He took great pride in the team's three QMJHL championships (2006, 2010, and 2025), and in hosting the Memorial Cup in 2006. He rarely missed a game, cheering enthusiastically, and building lasting relationships with the players, often saying "once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!"

Robert was a proud Canadian and New Brunswicker whose commitment to his community was evident throughout his life. He played a leading role in numerous healthcare fundraising campaigns, most recently serving as the Campaign Chair to build the Jean Elizabeth Saunders Irving Obstetrics and Newborn Care Unit at the Moncton Hospital. He was a steadfast advocate for youth, education, and literacy. His support of a wide range of organizations made a lasting difference and he was recognized with some of New Brunswick's most esteemed honours. These included the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton's Builder of Youth Lifetime Achievement Award (2011); being named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Clubs of Greater Moncton (2014); the Literacy Coalition of New Brunswick's Champion of Literacy Award (2016); and the rare centennial Paul Harris Fellowship Award, bestowed on the 100th anniversary of four Rotary Clubs (2020). He was a strong supporter of his wife Jill's passion for equestrian sport, and in 2025 he was awarded Equestrian Canada's highest and most prestigious national honour, the Gold Medal.

Robert was inducted into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame, the Canadian Agriculture Hall of Fame, and the PEI Business Hall of Fame. He was awarded the Order of Moncton and the Order of New Brunswick in recognition of his extensive community involvement, generosity, and exceptional contributions to the province.

Robert loved to win and took equal joy in seeing others succeed. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and uncle of 17 nieces and nephews. His loss is profound for his family, community, and employees. His legacy will live on through his children and the many lives he touched. He will be remembered with great respect and dearly missed.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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