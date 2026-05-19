Mooseheads to Host 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft June 5-6 at Scotiabank Centre

Published on May 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







HALIFAX, NS - Hockey fans from across Atlantic Canada and beyond will descend on Halifax this June as the city hosts the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft, presented by Fenplast, for the first time ever. The two-day event will take place June 5-6, 2026 at the iconic Scotiabank Centre, marking an historic milestone in the Halifax Mooseheads franchise's 32-year history.

"We are so excited to bring the QMJHL draft to Halifax. This has been one of the goals since our ownership began, and these few days will truly showcase the city at its finest," said Sam Simon - Chairman/Owner and Peter Simon - President of Simon Sports.

"An event of this magnitude is only possible through the tireless dedication of our local organizing committee. We extend our sincerest gratitude to every member for their efforts in bringing this vision to life. Most importantly, we look forward to demonstrating why Halifax is home to the best fanbase in the world. Our fans' unmatched passion is the heartbeat of this team and will undoubtedly make this a historic and unforgettable draft weekend for Moose Country."

The annual draft serves as the league's premier selection event for players aged 15-17, and will bring together all 18 QMJHL teams, draft-eligible players and their families, league officials, partners, media, and fans from across Atlantic Canada, Québec, and the United States. Attendance is expected to reach approximately 10,000 throughout the weekend, with most participants travelling from outside Nova Scotia.

The 12-round process begins with the first round on Friday evening at 7:30pm (doors at 6pm) for the selection of the top 18 prospects. The Halifax Mooseheads hold 14 picks in the Draft, including third and seventh overall picks in the first round, plus four second-round selections. The second round begins on Saturday, June 6, at 10am (doors at 9am).

Each day of the Draft is free to attend; with General Admission tickets becoming available for fans at 10am on Thursday, May 28th at Ticketmaster.ca. Fans are invited to enjoy an outdoor DJ party taking place at the Duke and Carmichael Street entrances from 6-7pm Friday evening, kicking off a celebration of hockey and community in downtown Halifax.

"Halifax is incredibly proud to host the QMJHL Entry Draft for the very first time. There's a real energy that comes with moments like this - and there's no better place to celebrate the next generation of hockey talent than here in Halifax, a region where our connection to hockey runs deep We're excited to welcome players, families, fans, and teams to our community and showcase the passion, hospitality, and spirit that make this region such a special place." - Mayor Andy Fillmore, Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Draft is expected to generate significant economic and tourism benefits for the region while further strengthening Halifax's reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events.

Both days of the Draft can be watched live on Eastlink Community TV and streamed live via FloHockey, with highlights on the official QMJHL YouTube Channel. Follow the Halifax Mooseheads on Instagram, Facebook and X for exclusive interviews and information. Additional event details will be announced closer to the event date.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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