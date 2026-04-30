Top Nova Scotians Available at 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft

Published on April 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft is quickly approaching, with the Halifax Mooseheads playing host to the annual event for the first time in team history on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at Scotiabank Centre.

The Mooseheads currently hold 14 picks in the draft, including third and seventh overall in the first round in addition to four more in the second round. In February, the QMJHL Central Scouting Registry released an alphabetical list of their top 90 prospects available. 72 of those players hail from the province of Quebec, nine are from Nova Scotia, five come from New Brunswick while four are from Newfoundland & Labrador. The QMJHL is expected to release their final draft rankings in early May.

The following is a deeper look into the top available Nova Scotian born players with reviews provided by CSR staff.

Max Brien (Fall River, NS)

Forward - Dartmouth Steele Subaru

6'2" 187 - Shoots Right

NSU18MHL Rookie of the Year

Regular Season: 33gp 18g 25a 43pts

Playoffs: 9gp 7g 7a 14pts

QMJHL Cup: 4gp 1g 2a 3pts

Max is a big, strong, and powerful skater who brings a wide range of tools to the ice. He consistently uses his size to his advantage through physical play, strong puck protection, and a willingness to drive the net. He plays with a high level of intensity and a strong work ethic, making him difficult to contain. In addition to his size and strength, Max possesses good skill and a hard, accurate shot, adding to his offensive effectiveness.

He is a complete, reliable 200-foot player who can be a difference-maker every shift. Strong defensively and effective in all zones, Max impacts the game in multiple ways. He is regarded as the top prospect for the upcoming draft out of Nova Scotia and projects as a player who can contribute in all situations.

Taylor Burke, CSR Scout Nova Scotia

Jack Cameron (Stellarton, NS)

Defence - Weeks Majors

5'11" 170 - Shoots Left

NSU18MHL Rookie All-Star Team

Regular Season: 22gp 5g 14a 19pts

Playoffs: 11gp 4g 3a 7pts

QMJHL Cup: 4gp 0g 2a 2pts

Jack is a highly talented defenseman who plays well beyond his years. He is a smart, smooth-skating blueliner who shows excellent poise and composure in all situations, consistently making sound decisions with and without the puck.

Offensively, he has a strong sense of timing, knowing when to join the rush, and is active along the blue line while making himself available as a passing option. Defensively, Jack is equally effective, using strong gap control and an active stick to shut down opposing attackers. A complete, well-rounded player, he is regarded as one of the top defensemen in this year's class.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

Liam Duffy (Fall River, NS)

Defence - Dartmouth Steele Subaru

5'11" 177 - Shoots Right

NSU18MHL Rookie All-Star Team

Regular Season: 33gp 1g 26a 27pts

Playoffs: 9gp 0g 7a 7pts

QMJHL Cup: 4GP 0G 0A 0PTS

Liam is a big-bodied defenseman who moves well for his size. He doesn't hesitate to join the rush or get involved in the play offensively. He plays smart and has a good feel on when to take chances in the offensive zone. Defensively, he has a good stick and can use his body to his advantage. He makes a good first pass and is always looking to try and make quick plays to keep the play moving forward. All in all, he has a great skillset that many teams look for at the next level.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

Morgan Flemming (Wolfville, NS)

Forward - Valley Wildcats

6'0" 165 - Shoots Right

NSU18MHL Rookie All-Star Team

MVP QMJHL Cup Final

Regular Season: 33gp 19g 19a 38pts

Playoffs: 8gp 6g 8a 14pts

QMJHL Cup: 4gp 1g 1a 2pts

Flemming is a big, skilled forward who skates well and has a great shot and release. He showed the ability to put the puck in the net in his rookie season in the NSUM18MHL, amassing 19 goals in 33 games, good for 6th in the League.

A smart player with a good hockey IQ, he is creative with the puck on his stick and a threat to score every time he enters the offensive zone. He has all the tools to be a gifted goal scorer at the next level, which makes him an exciting player to watch heading into the 2026 Draft.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

Carter Odell (Hubbards, NS)

Forward - Halifax McDonald's

5'09" 146 - Shoots Left

NSU18MHL Champion

Regular Season: 32gp 10g 13a 23pts

Playoffs: 9gp 2g 2a 4pts

Telus Cup: 7gp 1g 1a 2pts

Carter is a very talented and smart player. He has good hockey sense and is the type of player that can make an impact offensively anytime that he has the puck on his stick. He has burst, speed and good edge control, with and without the puck, and is an extremely smooth skater, one of his best attributes. He is also a very crafty player, frequently showing his creativity and skills with the puck. Carter is at his best when he moves his feet and plays with speed, becoming a very tough player to defend.

As he continues to grow and add some size, he will hopefully add a more physical element to his game. His skating ability allows him to protect the puck well now, but being able to compete against bigger players will be important to round out his game. He has all of the offensive tools and upside to be a top 6 forward at the QMJHL level.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

Colby O'Shaughnessy (Cole Harbour, NS)

Goaltender - March & Mill Co Hunters

6'01" 170 - Catches Left

Regular Season: 17gp 4.77 GAA .888 Save %

Playoffs: 6gp 3.34 GAA .925 Save %

QMJHL Cup: 2gp 3.00 GAA .909 Save %

Colby is an athletic goaltender who has shown good speed when moving around his crease. He has a lot of energy in his net, and it shows as he's following the play.

Sometimes, his high motor can lead him to over-push and come out of his crease. Still, he has built himself a reputation for competing hard, no matter what the score is in a game, and for never giving up on a play.

Maxime Ouellet, CSR Goaltending Specialist

Ewan Sim (New Glasgow, NS)

Forward - Weeks Majors

5'08" 140 - Shoots Left

NSU18MHL Rookie All-Star Team

Regular Season: 32gp 14g 35a 49pts

Playoffs: 14gp 4g 7a 11pts

Sim is a highly skilled forward with high hockey IQ and strong puck skills. He protects the puck well, shows good offensive vision, and consistently creates scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Sim had a highly productive season, leading the NSU18MHL in scoring as a rookie. He also brings an agitator element to his game, competing hard and engaging with opponents.

Sim's areas for improvement include both his skating and overall strength. Slightly undersized, he would benefit from added muscle and improved explosiveness to better handle physical play at higher levels. With continued development, he projects as an effective play-driving offensive player.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

Jayden Tillman (Fall River, NS)

Defence - Bishop's Kearney

6'00" 176 - Shoots Right

Regular Season: 65gp 7g 18a 25pts

Playoffs: 3gp 0g 1a 1pts

QMJHL Cup: 4gp 1g 2a 3pts

Tillman recently completed his second season with the Bishop Kearney Selects program in the state of New York. A right-handed defenseman, he is very well built and an excellent skater, combining power, speed, and agility. He is a tough defenseman to get around and difficult to play against.

Tillman has an excellent shot, which he releases with both power and accuracy. In fact, it's a shot we'd like to see him use more often. The young defenseman plays with confidence and exudes a certain presence when on the ice. With his style and maturity, he will undoubtedly be a closely watched defenseman for the upcoming draft.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

Lawrence Williams (Kings Head, NS)

Defence - Weeks Majors

6'01" 161 Shoots: Left

NSU18MHL Rookie Defenceman Award

Regular Season: 32gp 10g 28a 38pts

Playoffs: 14gp 1g 6a 7pts

QMJHL Cup: 4gp 0g 2a 2pts

Williams is a big-bodied defenseman with excellent skating ability. He has great jump in his stride and consistently uses it to his advantage, allowing him to be very active offensively and join the rush whenever opportunities arise. While he can be overaggressive at times, his skating enables him to recover quickly and limit mistakes.

In addition to his mobility, Williams displays strong skill and moves the puck efficiently. These attributes helped him record 38 points in 32 games as a rookie defenseman in the NSU18MHL. His offensive upside makes him an intriguing prospect for the upcoming draft.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

Top Nova Scotians Available at 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft - Halifax Mooseheads

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