Mooseheads to Pick 3rd in QMJHL Entry Draft

Published on April 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads will pick third in the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft. The Herd slipped one spot in the draft lottery on Tuesday night in Montreal which was won by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

The Moose were in the lottery thanks to acquiring the first round pick from the Rimouski Oceanic in the Mathieu Cataford trade in June of 2024. The Mooseheads will feature prominently in the draft to be held in Halifax for the very first time on June 5-6 at Scotiabank Centre. Not only do the Herd own the third overall selection, but the team will also pick seventh overall. General Manager Cam Russell also holds four picks in the second round.

The Huskies own the top pick after a previous trade to acquire Baie-Comeu's first rounder, while Victoriaville moved up to second overall followed by Halifax, Shawinigan and Saint John.

The Mooseheads will pick third overall for the second consecutive season after the club made defenceman Malik L'Italien the third selection at the 2025 draft in Quebec City.

More information regarding tickets for June's Entry Draft at Scotiabank Centre will be announced in the coming weeks.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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