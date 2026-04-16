Four Mooseheads on Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







NHL Central Scouting released the final rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft to be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Canada's Gavin McKenna of Penn State University tops the list for North American Skaters while Sweden's Ivar Stenberg of Frolunda in the Swedish League is the number one ranked European Skater.

The Halifax Mooseheads are well represented with four skaters on the North American list, led by forward Oleg Kulebiakin at 87th. The Russian rookie was the leading scorer for the Mooseheads in 2025-26 with 73 points in 64 games played. His 44 assists were the most for Halifax while he placed third in goals with 29. Kulebiakin was the ninth overall pick by the Mooseheads in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Next in the rankings for the Herd is defenceman Eddy Doyle coming in as the 108th ranked North American Skater. The native of Tignish, PE has a November 2007 birthdate which pushed his draft eligibility to 2026. He is a big body at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds and set career high in points with 18 and games played with 59. Doyle was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft by Halifax.

Forward Danny Walters took a significant jump in from 147th in January to the 114th spot in the Final Rankings. The physical forward who was born and raised in Halifax, NS played a significant role on the team in his second QMJHL season. He set career highs with 30 points, 15 goals and 15 assists and was third in the league with 110 penalty minutes. Walters was a first round selection (11th overall) by the Mooseheads in 2024.

Rounding out the list of ranked players from the Mooseheads is forward Shawn Carrier who comes in at 178th on the list. The energetic and creative player was passed over in his first year of eligibility in 2025 mainly due to his smaller stature at 5-foot-10, but his no-fear style of play, paired with his elite scoring talent opened the eyes of many NHL scouts during the recently finished season. Carrier was second on the team in points with 65 while scoring a team-leading 37 goals and adding 28 assists. He was acquired by Halifax in a trade that sent Markus Vidicek to Moncton prior to the 2024-25 season. He was originally drafted sixth overall by the Wildcats in 2023.

The final rankings feature the top 224 skaters and 37 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 147 skaters and 23 goaltenders internationally.

Currently in its 51st year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Group Vice President Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America. To report on prospects playing internationally, the NHL employs the services of J-P Vuorinen and his staff at European Scouting Services based in Finland.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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