41 QMJHL Players on the NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, and it features 41 players from the QMJHL, including 35 skaters and 6 goaltenders.

Four players are ranked among the Top 20 North American prospects: forward Maddox Dagenais of the Quebec Remparts (15th), defenseman Tommy Bleyl of the Moncton Wildcats (17th), defenseman Xavier Villeneuve of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (18th), and forward Egor Shilov of the Victoriaville Tigres (19th).

Bleyl has made a significant jump, having been ranked 35th in the midterm rankings.

The QMJHL could therefore see four of its players selected in the first round in June, compared to three last season (Caleb Desnoyers 4th, Justin Carbonneau 19th, and Bill Zonnon 22nd).

Forward Liam Lefebvre of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens is ranked 38th, while defenseman Charlie Morrison of the Remparts is 39th. Both could hear their names called in the second round.

Six additional QMJHL players are ranked within the Top 100, bringing the total to 12: Rian Chudzinski (Moncton) 63rd, Niko Tournas (Moncton) 72nd, Louis-Félix Bourque (Drummondville) 84th, Oleg Kulebiakin (Halifax) 87th, Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda) 89th, and Olivers Murnieks (Saint John) 98th.

The QMJHL also has six goaltenders ranked in the Top 30 in North America, including two in the Top 10: Jan Larys of the Drummondville Voltigeurs is ranked 5th, and William Lacelle of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada is 7th.

A rookie in the league this season, Danai Shaiikov of the Gatineau Olympiques is ranked 14th among goaltenders.

The 2026 NHL Draft will take place June 26 and 27 in Buffalo.

15 | DAGENAIS, Maddox - QUÉBEC - C

17 | BLEYL, Tommy - MONCTON - D

18 | VILLENEUVE, Xavier - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - D

19 | SHILOV, Egor - VICTORIAVILLE - C

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38 | LEFEBVRE, Liam - CHICOUTIMI - C

39 | MORRISON, Charlie - QUÉBEC - D

63 | CHUDZINSKI, Rian - MONCTON - RW

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72 | TOURNAS, Niko - MONCTON - RW

84 | BOURQUE, Louis-Félix - DRUMMONDVILLE - RW

87 | KULEBIAKIN, Oleg - HALIFAX - LW

89 | STEINER, Lars - ROUYN-NORANDA - RW

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98 | MURNIEKS, Olivers - SAINT JOHN - C

102 | VLASOV, Alexey - VICTORIAVILLE - LW

106 | COSSETTE AYOTTE, Benjamin - VAL-D'OR - D

108 | DOYLE, Eddy - HALIFAX - D

111 | TAILLEFER, Alexandre - QUÉBEC - D

113 | MYLOSERDNYY, Michel - GATINEAU - D

114 | WALTERS, Daniel - HALIFAX - C

117 | DUMONT, Dylan - DRUMMONDVILLE - RW

125 | OVCHAROV, Nikita - QUÉBEC - LW

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129 | ALLIE, Dylan - GATINEAU - C

133 | ROUSSEAU, Thomas - SHERBROOKE - C

135 | LITALIEN, Romain - CAPE BRETON - RW

137 | HOULE, Florent - SHERBROOKE - RW

144 | VOIAGA, Nikita - CHARLOTTETOWN - D

155 | CHARTRAND, Cameron - SAINT JOHN - D

160 | FORTIN, Alexis - VAL-D'OR - D

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164 | LANGLOIS, Tristan - ROUYN-NORANDA - D

172 | YARED, William - SAINT JOHN - C

174 | CYR, Simon-Xavier - GATINEAU - C

178 | CARRIER, Shawn - HALIFAX - LW

180 | VEILLEUX, Philippe - VAL-D'OR - LW

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195 | ROZZI, Dylan - SAINT JOHN - LW

206 | RICARD, Émile - CHICOUTIMI - LW

216 | KORNEYEV, Korney - VICTORIAVILLE - RW

GOALTENDERS

5 | LARYS, Jan - DRUMMONDVILLE - G

7 | LACELLE, William - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - G

14 | SHAIIKOV, Danai - GATINEAU - G

20 | WEINER, Jacoby - MONCTON - G

25 | COURCHESNE, Rafaël - SAINT JOHN - G

27 | RAYMOND, Alexandre - ROUYN-NORANDA - G







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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